Is your tax bill also going to include penalties?

The federal government shutdown has highlighted many potential hardships for government employees and American taxpayers. Tax refunds are one area of focus, and the government has assured us that processing refunds will not be delayed. There is another side of that coin, however, and that’s for taxpayers who may owe money or may owe more than they anticipate. Taxpayers could be fined if they underpay on their taxes, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, along with other tax groups, urged the IRS to waive penalties since this is the first time people are operating under new tax laws (the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017).

The IRS has responded by waiving the penalty for any taxpayer who paid at least 85 percent of their total tax liability (90 percent was previously required). Taxpayers traditionally pay via payroll withholding or estimated payments. Because there have been many changes that will affect an individual’s tax bill as a result of the new tax law, members of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) are concerned that many people may not have had enough money withheld from their taxes during the year. The standard deduction is higher, but there has also been the elimination or reduction of certain itemized deductions that may not be covered by an increase in the standard deduction. CPAs do not want taxpayers surprised by a big tax bill come April 15; even worse, discover that they didn’t pay 90 percent of their taxes due and have to pay a penalty in addition to the larger-than-expected tax bill. To avoid unpleasant surprises, PICPA members encourage taxpayers to look at their final year-end pay stub, Dec. 31 bank statements, and other income statements and estimate their tax bill, even if they have not yet received their final year-end tax documents. You can find a link to a 1040 Tax Calculator at http://www.picpa.org/taxhelp.

This calculator will provide an estimate of your tax responsibility. CPAs encourage taxpayers to do this sooner rather than later. If taxpayers find that they will have a big tax bill, they can begin planning now as to how they will pay that bill once April 15 arrives. They also encourage people who discover that they haven’t had enough withheld to visit the IRS website and use the tax withholding calculator to figure out how to make adjustments to their withholding. You will need to complete a W-4 and work with your company to increase payroll withholding so that you don’t face the same problem next year.

Being prepared is the best advice in this time of uncertainty.

(Money and Life Tips columns are a joint effort of the AICPA and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), as part of the profession’s nationwide 360 Degrees of Financial Literacy program.)

