How long must we endure?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—How long will we have to endure Donald Trump’s harmful shenanigans? For the entire time he’s been in the people’s house with free rent, we’ve had to listen to his disgusting rallies, thousands of lies, immature behavior, offensive language, and another long list of perverse behavior totally unbecoming of anyone whose bills are being paid by an occupant of our White House. He gets everything free at our expense; yet, he chooses to wreck the lives of so many people who work hard in various government agencies—many of whom were required to work while getting no pay.

Trump, his family and wealthy friends never had to live from paycheck to paycheck. They haven’t even tried to understand what it’s like actually needing money for the basics of life such as food, water, clothing, car notes, mortgage payments, health care, etc. They don’t even care. After forcing a shutdown of government for over 30 days thus far, refusing to accept many proposals put before him, he now has his Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney taking a look at how the shutdown will hurt if it lasts into March.

He asks which programs will be impacted without even trying to understand that people are already suffering. People who’re furloughed rarely make enough money to save enough to last them for the possibility of a year of furlough as mentioned by Trump. Contractors who won’t be paid and small businesses that depend upon government workers to purchase lunch, snacks and other necessities from them, people who need food stamps and other services ordinarily provided by the government are also suffering.

Trump has backed himself into a corner by bragging and lying about building a wall that Mexico would pay for to keep people out of the country instead of building bridges welcoming people into our country, and working for a legal way to help those already here remain and become productive citizens. Even at the end of this brutal government shutdown, how long do we have to put up with this insanity from a man who has no clue what it means to be President of the United States? Are we going to allow him to totally wreck our nation before our leaders move to end his reign?

Meanwhile, we are told that Senior officials of Office of Management and Budget have tried to serve as a clearinghouse for agency leaders as they work to deal with the repercussions of the shutdown. One would think this would’ve been known before Trump shut the government down. It looks like we’re going to have zero growth under Trump’s leadership because he is stuck on stupid! He doesn’t know that he’s responsible for making the government work for the people. Democrats favor re-opening our government. Trump has turned down every opportunity to do so.

Fewer than 1/3 of the people want Trump’s wall. It’s for his personal desires. He cares nothing about the American people. We’re still hearing about his illegal association with Russia that shows he doesn’t care about America! Speaker Nancy Pelosi is holding firm on not giving him a wall and not inviting him to ramble before the American people with a load of garbage in a State of the Union message where he will simply embarrass our nation further before diplomats from around the world! Before this shutdown,

Trump claimed he’d be proud to do it. Well Donald, it’s just a matter of time for you to operate on your pride clinging to the belief that only you can fix it! Our only question is how long must we wait for this nightmare to be over?

(Dr. E. Faye Williams is president of the National Congress of Black Women.)

