Civil rights lawsuit filed against Greyhound by local resident William Anderson

On Jan. 5, while en route to Washington, D.C. to visit family, William Anderson, a business owner, a former candidate for Pittsburgh council and the state House, and executive director of the state Democratic Committee’s Black Caucus, says he was subjected to a series of indignities by the driver of the Greyhound bus on which he was traveling.

Greyhound is investigating the matter. That’s not enough for Anderson—he is taking action on a number of fronts to bring the company to account—the first being a federal lawsuit recently filed by his attorney, Glenn Ellis, of Philadelphia.

“Five days into 2019, and I’m experiencing what happened in 1961,” Anderson told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “This is a top-down problem. It’s systemwide. They’ve been discriminating against Black and brown people for decades and we make up 90 percent of their passengers. This is an environment they’ve fostered for over 100 years.”

The suit, which was filed electronically on Jan. 29, charges the company and driver Wayne Filt with violating Anderson’s civil rights pursuant to his actions on Jan. 5, which included violently stopping the bus to force Anderson to leave the restroom—which caused Anderson to be tossed around the restroom and injured; accusing him of vaping; forcing him to move to the front of the bus where Filt could watch him, and attempting to have the Maryland State Police arrest him and remove him from the bus.

“I’ve been in handcuffs, even in jail and I’ve never been treated like this,” Anderson said. “Americans across the country are suffering from this company’s employees violating people’s rights. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. We need to see that this never happens to another person again.”

Anderson filed a complaint with the company immediately following the incident, and on Jan. 12 described his treatment at a press conference in front of Greyhound’s Downtown Pittsburgh location, joined by members of the Black Political Empowerment Project and the NAACP. He also posted about the incident on Facebook. Not long afterwards, Greyhound’s lawyers contacted him in Ellis’ Philadelphia office.

“They didn’t even know about my complaint,” said Anderson about Greyhound’s representatives. “They weren’t responding to me. They were responding to the community pressure.”

That pressure included a letter from B-PEP Chairman Tim Stevens to Greyhound President and CEO David Leach, and, thanks to Facebook and Anderson’s national social justice and political work, a deluge of emails and calls to the company from across the country.

Greyhound’s corporate offices are in Dallas, Texas.

Reached by the Courier for comment, Jan. 29, Ellis said that Greyhound’s lawyers told him that as Greyhound is currently investigating the matter, “the driver has been relieved of his duties pending that investigation.”

Ellis also said his client, Anderson, was a “longtime patron of this company (Greyhound) and he doesn’t want to be discriminated against just because of his race.” There was a retired Greyhound bus driver on the bus during the alleged incidents who, according to Ellis, said that “it’s not (Filt’s) first incidence of acting this way towards African Americans.”

Ellis added: “Just because they’re (Greyhound) providing a service doesn’t give them a right to treat their patrons any way they want to. We want that stopped.”

Anderson said he has reached out to members of the Congressional Black Caucus, asking that congressional hearings are held concerning Greyhound. He is also planning to take more action locally with a future rally and protest at Greyhound’s Downtown location.

“The city is profiting by renting to a company that is proven to discriminate. Stronger than hate? They are unwilling to stand up for Blacks of any status. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need action. We need to shut them down,” he said. “So, I am leveraging all my networks, every organization I belong to will take part and focus on this billion-dollar company. They need to be held accountable.”

