Bennett College Still Shy of $5 Million Needed As February 1 Deadline Nears

In December 2018, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) voted to remove Bennett College’s accreditation. The association cited years of financial struggles stemming from falling enrollment.

After the announcement, Dr. Phyllis Worthy Dawkins, Bennett College’s president told WFMY News 2, “There’s no one way to demonstrate fiscal stability which is why we thought we were demonstrating fiscal stability.” Dr. Dawkins said the university were surprised by the SACSCCOC’s announcement.

Bennett College was given a deadline of February 1 to raise $5 million or lose accreditation.

In early January, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce met with business leaders and foundation chairs in the community, Wednesday, to discuss ways to intervene and assist the college with a solution.

As the Friday deadline nears, the ‘Stand with Bennett’ campaign has received donations large and small. Even some Guilford County elementary students have donated quarters they collected specifically for Bennett College.

Here’s a list of the most recent donors and donations:

Truliant Federal Credit Union- $10,000

Former NC NAACP President (William Barber) – $5,000

Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation – $500,000

Papa John’s Pizza CEO (Steve Ritchie) – $500,000

Mt. Zion Baptist Church – $40,000

Erwin Montessori Elementary students – $77.25

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) – $100,000

Wells Fargo Bank – $50,000

