‘A Peace of Mind’ Childcare Center to host open house, Feb. 2

After more than three years in the planning and clearing hurdles, “A Peace of Mind” Inc., Childcare Center will host an open house, Feb. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m., at 620 Wood St. in Wilkinsburg.

The open house walkthrough will showcase the space before its grand opening on Feb. 15.

A Peace of Mind (APOM) has provided space in Wilkinsburg for holistic wellness via dance, art, and spiritual mindfulness for the community. The opening of the childcare center is a way of completing the circle that APOM was originally designed to be. It’s the brainchild of licensed clinical social worker Erica Upshaw-Givner, APOM founder and president, and her daughter Felicia Robinson, executive director.

“Our aim is to meet the needs of the community, and a childcare center that accommodates parents’ unique needs was warranted,” Upshaw-Givner said.

With minimal outside financial support, the center comes to fruition after three years of planning, research and complete renovation, which included knocking out walls, something Upshaw-Upshaw-Givner personally did. Then there was the plumbing, electrical work, and carving out kitchen space and purchasing new appliances. Upshaw-Givner said to incorporate the childcare component, the entire use of the Wood Street building that houses APOM had to be completely changed in order to meet state regulations. They worked closely and tirelessly with the state and county to make sure the site was up to code.

The center will operate from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., including a drop-in service. It can accommodate up to 36 children per 10-hour shift and serves children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. The fees are income-based.

Those hours work perfectly for one Homewood mom. Christina Harper works an odd-hour shift and has relied on family to care for her 11-month-old son. The center will be a nice alternative. “I like these hours and this center will be perfect for me,” Harper said. Harper came to know about the center after attending a parenting seminar at APOM. “We were given tips on parenting, finances, and employment. It was so informative.”

She says the APOM environment is warm and welcoming. “I’d feel very comfortable with my child there at the daycare. They make you feel like you are part of the family. And I’m all for supporting Black-owned businesses.”

Robinson said the center aims to offer more than just typical daycare service. “It’s more of a continuity of care,” she called it. “It’s about being able to follow through with the whole person, the whole family. Our goal is to be a one-stop shop where people can have all of their needs met in one place.”

The center offers a well-rounded curriculum including American English Sign Language as a second language, violin lessons taught by a Julliard graduate, and an onsite herbal garden allowing children to participate in the garden-to-table experience. The goal is to be able to provide these extracurricular offerings at no charge.

The violin was chosen because of the discipline involved. “Our children are labeled so often with emotional support issues due to poor self control. Playing the violin takes self-discipline and breathing control. If we can teach them that they can control more than what they believe and invest into them from a place of caring, that can allow them to have tools to foster self-control,” Upshaw-Givner said.

“We want to provide a good foundation for primary education through arts and other initiatives,” Robinson said.

“Deposits,” as Upshaw-Givner put it, “of quality and investment to show children what they are worth. It’s not just childcare, it’s the community loving them, wrapping an arm around them.”

Stemming from her mental health background, Upshaw-Givner plans to train staff and parents in the use of Restorative Practices so that all will be on the same page. “We hope to keep a stability so that what’s taught in the center will be carried on in the home. It’s a way to help parents parent and be part of the village that has been taken out of so many areas today.”

As the center continues to seek caring and nurturing curriculum teachers to be part of the village, applications for employment will be available at the Feb. 2 open house.

Part of Upshaw-Givner’s success in the mental health field comes from her genuine love for her clients, for people in general. Her tangible empathy forces her to see things from the other person’s perspective. She told the New Pittsburgh Courier a story of a time she asked a doctor who was treating her for a physical ailment, whom he loved most. The doctor replied that he loved his mother. Upshaw-Givner told the doctor to treat her as if she were his mother. She said she got the best care ever on that day.

“If we practice from that ideology,” Upshaw-Givner said, “we’ll have a stronger group of kids, stronger families, and stronger communities.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: