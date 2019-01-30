Residents, officials push for answers from U.S. Steel and Allegheny County about response to Clairton Coke Works fire

Local residents and elected officials held a press conference Wednesday to sharply criticize U.S. Steel and Allegheny County for their responses to a Christmas Eve fire at the Clairton Coke Works.The fire damaged equipment that is responsible for cleaning sulfur dioxide before it’s emitted into the community. Sulfur dioxide can irritate the lungs.

“Why weren’t children, why weren’t parents notified?” asked Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, to the roughly 40 people at the press conference. “You don’t need to go through complex regulations and so-called protocol to go through common sense.”

Wagner and several Clairton residents said that, except for a brief post on Facebook, the county did little to communicate about the fire and resulting pollution concern for more than two weeks. By that point, a local air monitor had recorded pollution in excess of the legal limit on six occasions.

On Jan. 9, the county advised residents near the plant to stay indoors because of increased pollution. But Rep. Summer Lee, a Democrat in the 34th district who is from Braddock, said the way the county shared that information implied a lack of concern for residents.

“I was sitting on Facebook and saw that we couldn’t go outside,” she said. “They said it so nonchalantly, that this was par for course for your community. This is not natural. This is not natural and it is not fair.”