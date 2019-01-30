Meetings 1-30-19

0 reads Leave a comment
UPDATE time change
Allegheny County
Department of Human Services
Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board
2019 Meeting Schedule
The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pirates Conference Room, First Floor, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates
The CYF Advisory Board 2019 meeting schedule is:
March 6
May 1
July 10
September 4
November 6
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
