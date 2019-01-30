Meetings 1-30-19

UPDATE time change

Allegheny County

Department of Human Services

Children, Youth and Families Advisory Board

2019 Meeting Schedule

The Children, Youth and Families (CYF) Advisory Board Meetings for calendar year 2019 will be held the first Wednesday of every other month, from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pirates Conference Room, First Floor, unless otherwise noted. Check the DHS website for changes and updates

The CYF Advisory Board 2019 meeting schedule is:

March 6

May 1

July 10

September 4

November 6

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

