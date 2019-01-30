Classifieds
Legal Notices – Estate Notices 1-30-19

Estate of TRACEY L. WRIGHT, deceased, late of Brackenridge Borough, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Allegheny County Estate No. 021900472. Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration on the above Estate have been granted to the undersigned, to whom all persons indebted to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment, and those having claims or demands againt the same will make them known without delay to the undersigned or their attorney. Patricia Lovelace, Administratrix, P.O. Box 295, Leechburg, PA 15656. Robert A. Cinpinski, Attorney, 200 N. Jefferson Street, Kittanning, PA 16201.

