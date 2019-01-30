Legal Notices 1-30-19

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Pittsburgh, PA

January 22, 2019

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY will receive Letters of Interest with current SF 330 for professional services until 3:00 p.m. on February 25, 2019 for the following assignment:

COUNTY PROJECT NO. 7A05-OPEN

ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC

ENGINEERING SERVICES –

AS NEEDED

The work and services which may be required under this Agreement encompass a wide range of design engineering efforts and operational studies with the possibility of several different types of projects with short completion schedules being assigned concurrently. The primary purpose of this contract will be providing design services for the Capital Roads Reconstruction Program which includes the design of milling, paving, base repair, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements and occasionally small lateral support improvements. Additional tasks include but are not limited to: roadway planning and design, roadway safety studies, traffic operational analysis, traffic impact studies, transportation design and operational reviews, pedestrian and bicycle planning and design, obtaining all required permits and the preparation of bid documents associated with construction.

To view the complete advertisement: search the Allegheny County Website [www.alleghenycounty.us] click Government; Public Works and Facilities Management; Public Works; Bid and Proposals.

The Director may reject any Letters of Interest/Proposals and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest/Proposals. For further information contact Ms. Meghan Sexton, P.E., Project Manager, at 412-350-1284.

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E., Director

Allegheny County Department of Public Works

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

January 23, 2019

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Construction Management and Inspection for the North Park Multimodal Improvements

County Project No. 1245-0001

Local Agreement Number: L00381

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than February 15, 2019 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00381. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@allegheny county.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Qualifications of Inspector’s Resumes, Experience and Supervisory Experience of PennDOT Projects, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, Performance on Past Projects, and Commitment to Quality Control and Quality Assurance. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

In Re: The Condemnation by the County of Allegheny of a Certain Parcel of Land, now or formerly of Bernard Masa and Josephine F. Masa, husband and wife, in the Borough of Swissvale, Allegheny County, to reconstruct Kenmawr Bridge carrying South Braddock Avenue, in Swissvale Borough, and Kenmawr Avenue, in Rankin Borough, over Norfolk Southern Railway, to:

GD 19-000301 Bernard Masa and Josephine F. Masa, husband and wife (“Condemnee”), tax parcel identification number 235-P-200, 30 square feet for required right? of-way, 425 square feet of temporary construction easement and 203 square feet of slope easement, Plans – Miscellaneous Volume 177, Page 34, estimated just compensation: $500.00.

TO: Bernard Masa and Josephine F. Masa, husband and wife, their heirs, successors or assigns:

Take notice that Declaration of Taking was filed January 9, 2019 at the above referenced general docket number.

Name and Address of Condemner: Allegheny County, (“County”) 101 Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Authorizing Statute(s): Article IV, Sec. 2 and Sec. 6 of the Allegheny County Home Rule Charter, Article VII, Section 701.02 and 703.07 of the Allegheny County Administrative Code and the Act of 1953 July 28, P.L. 723, Art. XXVI, Section 5601, et seq.

Authorizing Ordinance: Ordinance No. 35-18-OR, enacted October 23, 2018. The Ordinance may be examined at the Offices of Condemner, noted above.

Condemnation Description: The purpose of this condemnation is to acquire property for the purpose to reconstruct Kenmawr Bridge carrying South Braddock Avenue, in Swissvale Borough, and Kenmawr Avenue, in Rankin Borough, over Norfolk Southern Railway.

Statement of the Condemnation: Condemnee’s property identified on the Viewers’ Plan marked as Exhibit “B” to the Declaration of Taking, filed at the above referenced general docket number, has been condemned as of January 9, 2019. The title acquired by the County is an easement interest, including all interests of every record owner thereof or any party claiming an interest therein, in the areas labeled “Right-of-Way”, “Temporary Construction Easement” and “Slope Easement” on Exhibit “B”. Plans showing the property condemned may be inspected in Condemner’s offices noted above and are also lodged of record in the Allegheny County Department of Real Estate, at the above referenced Plans – Miscellaneous volume and page number. Just compensation for the condemnation is secured by the County’s power of taxation, which is deemed pledged as security of the payment of damages as, shall be determined by law.

Challenging the Condemnation: If Condemnee wishes to challenge the power or the right of County to appropriate the condemned property, the sufficiency of the security, the procedures followed by County or the Declaration of Taking, the Condemnee must file preliminary objections within 30 days after the date of publication of this Notice.

Howard M. Louik

Attorney for Condemner

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

January 23, 2019

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Construction Management and Inspection for the

Armstrong Tunnels

County Project No. AR01-0307

Local Agreement Number: L00375

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than February 14, 2019 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00375. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@alleghenycounty.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Qualifications of Inspector’s Resumes, Experience and Supervisory Experience of PennDOT Projects, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, Performance on Past Projects, and Commitment to Quality Control and Quality Assurance. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Pittsburgh, PA

January 23, 2019

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY will receive Letters of Interest with current SF 330 for professional services until 3:00 p.m. on February 25, 2019 for the following assignment:

COUNTY PROJECT NO. AA00-1201 and AA00-1701

Construction Management

and Inspection for

Design Groups J and K

The firm selected will be required to provide construction management support and construction inspection on the replacement of 9 bridges. The scope of the bridge replacement projects are simple span bridges or box culverts approximate 40-60’ on length. The anticipated notice to proceed is February 2020 with the construction of 3 bridges, the construction of 3 bridges in 2021 and the construction of the final group of bridges in 2022. A TCIS classification or greater is required for each project.

To view the complete advertisement: search the Allegheny County Website [www.alleghenycounty.us] click Government; Public Works and Facilities; Public Works; Bid and Proposals.

The Director may reject any Letters of Interest/Proposals and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest/Proposals. For further information contact Mr. Matthew Vietmeier, P.E., Construction Manager, at 412-350-5906.

Stephen G. Shanley, P.E., Director

Allegheny County Department of Public Works

Letters of Administration or Testamentary

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Kenneth Robinson, a/k/a Kenneth Joseph Robinson, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA, No. 02-18-06313 have been granted to Lori Wright, 4584 Queen Ann Court, South Euclid, OH 44121, and Keneisha Robinson, 13 Elizabeth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, who request that all persons having claims aganist the Estate of this Decedent make known the same in writing to them or their attorney, Thomas E. Pandaleon, Esq., 6824 Thomas Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, and all persons indebted to this Decedent make payment to the same.

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of William Cosentino, deceased, Case No. 021807414 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on December 12, 2018, a Petition was filed by Daniel Cosentino, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of William Cosentino, deceased, in the real estate located at 65 Herr Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15209, and determine that fee simple title is in Daniel Cosentino. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Daniel Cosentino will seek an Order adjudging that title be put in his name.

