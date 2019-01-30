Employment Opportunities 1-30-19

ORTHOPITIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks an Orthopitist in Allegheny County, PA to see patients for sensorimotor evaluations, management of amblyopia, convergence insufficiency, accommodative esotropia and other nonsurgical disorders of ocular motility and binocular vision, evaluating vision by observation and use of specialist equipment; diagnose & formulate a treatment plan under the supervision of a physician, which may include cycloplegic retinoscopy; undertake visual field assessments and participate in extended role activities, such as glaucoma monitoring and low vision therapy clinics. Must have a Bachelor’s degree/foreign equivalent in Orthoptics. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1900001I in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF

FINANCIAL OFFICER

Pittsburgh, PA

Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC), a not-for-profit conservation organization, with an operating budget of almost $23M, is seeking an accomplished, senior-level professional for the position of Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. This position is a key member of WPC’s leadership team and reports directly to WPC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. This position will be based at WPC’s headquarters located at 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA but will occasionally travel to Fallingwater, located in Mill Run, PA, as needed.

The Vice President, Chief Financial Officer is responsible for overseeing the institutional functions of General Accounting and Management Accounting, Budgeting, Planning, Investment Management, Grants/Contracts & Procurement, Insurance & Risk Management, Information Technology/Computer Services and Human Resources.

For additional information, visit our website at www.waterlandlife.org To apply, send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to: wpcjobs@paconserve.org and list VP/CFO in the subject line of the email.

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE POSITION OF

POLICE OFFICER – ALTOONA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Applications for Police Officer for the City of Altoona may be obtained from the Human Resources Department at City Hall, 1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301, Altoona, PA, weekdays between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M. Applicants or their designees must file completed, NOTARIZED applications with accompanying documentation NO LATER THAN NOON ON THURSDAY, February 28, 2019. Return IN PERSON OR BY MAIL to:

Human Resources Department

Altoona City Hall

1301 – 12th Street, Suite 301

Altoona, PA 16601-3491

A $25.00 processing fee (check or money order) must be paid at the time the application is filed. Applications that are incomplete for any reason will not be accepted, and will be returned to the applicant. Falsification, concealment or misrepresentation of material fact on the application form may result in disqualification. All previous applicants will be required to reapply and repeat the entire application process in order to be considered for employment.

REQUIREMENTS:

•Must pass a physical agility test scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must pass a written Civil Service Test to be administered on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 8:30 A.M., in Altoona.

•Must be 21 years of age on or before the date of employment.

•Must be a United States citizen.

•Must have graduated from an accredited high school or have a Graduate Equivalency Diploma (G.E.D.) acceptable to the Commission.

•Must be licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

•Must be of high moral character and free of felony or misdemeanor convictions.

•Must be physically and mentally fit for the full duties of a Police Officer.

•Must submit to a Computerized Voice Stress Analysis (CVSA).

•Must agree to psychological and physical examinations if offered employment.

•Starting salary: up to $43,762.60

The City of Altoona is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Certified Teachers

Elementary Ed., Special Ed. or Physical Ed.

All clearances required

Minimum BA Degree. Salary comensurate

M, W, Th – 3:30 – 6:30pm during the school year. Summer work available

Contact: amaloya@meltingpotministries.org or blockley@meltingpotministries.org

OPHTHALMOLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks an Ophthalmologist in Allegheny County, PA to treat illnesses, diseases and conditions that affect the eye; perform eye surgeries; and conduct didactic and clinical/surgical training of residents and fellows. Must have M.D./D.O./foreign degree equivalent, 12 months of post-graduate training in Ophthalmology; and PA license/eligibility. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 1900001R in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

Marketing Assistant

Pittsburgh Public Theater is seeking a Marketing Assistant. Digital experience and event planning required. HTML knowledge preferred. Application deadline is February 11. Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to Patty Kyle, Payroll & Benefits Coordinator via email: pkyle@ppt.org. Please include “Marketing Assistant” in the subject line. No phone calls, please. Please visit https://www.ppt.org/ppt_home/about/work-with-us/employment for more information on the job description.

