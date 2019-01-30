Business Calendar

Training Event

FEB. 7—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Get Behind The Numbers and Increase Your Profit, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. This hands-on workshop takes a step-by-step approach to explain two important financial statements: profit and loss statement and balance sheet. A representative from Wilke & Associates will offer clear examples for using these statements to make informed decisions, identify potential problems within your business and set realistic financial goals. Cost: $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Celebrating Black Women Entrepreneurs

FEB. 8—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will welcome and celebrate a panel of African American women business owners who will relay their stories, successes and what they’ve learned as part of its Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the James Laughlin Music Center at Chatham’s Shadyside campus. Cost: $25. To register online, visit http://www.chatham.edu/cwe/events.

PowerBreakfast

FEB. 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly PowerBreakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. at the Rivers Club in One Oxford Center, Downtown. Guest speaker Partenrs4Work CEO Earl Buford will discuss how the agency delivers innovative solutions for businesses and job seekers in Allegheny County. Cost: $20, $30 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

Training Event

FEB. 19—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. The workshop covers Business structure and formation; fictitious name registration, Employee issues, Insurance, Financing options, taxation and more. Cost: $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Website Workshop

FEB. 28—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Best Techniques To Build A Website For Your Business, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. This workshop is designed to help entrepreneurs build and create a cost-effective website for their business. Building a website has now become an essential step for businesses to increase their sales. Chris Vendilli from ProFromGo will cover keeping costs down; agency, freelance and online website designers, and cost effective way to make your website stand out. Cost $49. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: