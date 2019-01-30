Bids and Proposals 1-30-19

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time February 20, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB)

Corrosion Control Chemical Storage and Feed Systems

Phosphoric Acid Chemical

PWSA PROJECT NO. 2017-322-107-1

Work under this contract includes the provisions of Phosphoric Acid.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun

@pgh2o.com, no later than February 13, 2019.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 10% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit all items listed in the Attachment Section of the IFB, including the contract documents relating to Equal Opportunity Policy.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 12, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Banksville K-5

Wireless Access Upgrades

Structured Cabling Prime

Pgh. Mifflin PreK-8

Canopy

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Miller PreK-5

Masonry Restoration

General and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Schiller 6-8

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. South Hills 6-8

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Spring Garden ECC

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. West Liberty K-5

Addition & Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Westwood K-5

Art and Therapeutic Room Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 14, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (CITY), THE URBAN

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH (URA), AND THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH (HACP)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) FOR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR 412 BOULEVARD OF THE ALLIES

RFP#125-08-19

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) (collectively, the City, URA, and HACP are referred to as the “Co-Owners”), hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Property Management for 412 Boulevard of the Allies

RFP #125-08-19

The documents will be available no later than January 28, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 20, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of http://www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

412 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Thursday February 7, 2019

at 10:00 AM

The City of Pittsburgh (City), the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA), and the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on February 27, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B109102 Pre-Fabricated Fare Booths

B190104A Transit Advertising Installation Service

B190105A Wide Area Network Fiber Connectivity

B190107A Diesel Exhaust Fluid

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am February 13, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Providers of Drug & Alcohol, Tobacco and Gambling Prevention Services are due by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 22, 2019.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/ResourcesDoing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

EXTERIOR DOORS AND HARDWARE REPLACEMENTS, AMP-04

HACP CONTRACT

NO. 600-12-19

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids for the Arlington Heights Exterior Doors and Hardware Replacements, AMP-04.

The construction work is estimated to begin in April of 2019.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, January 28, 2019 and may be obtained from the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s webpage, www.hacp.org. Bidders may register on the website and download the bid documents free of charge. Electronic versions of the Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.:

Arlington Heights Exterior Doors and Hardware Replacements

3123 Cordell Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 2:00 p.m. February 15, 2019 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ARTICLE 1 – ADVERTISEMENT

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County, (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on March 1, 2019 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address.

GENERAL ANCILLARY SERVICES

CONTRACT NOS. SYS-19-02 GH, GB, P & E

GENERAL HEAVY HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION –

CONTRACT NO. SYS-19-02 GH

GENERAL BUILDING CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT NO. SYS-19-02 GB

PLUMBING CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT NO. SYS-19-02 P

ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION – CONTRACT NO. SYS-19-02 E

The Work for these Contracts includes, but is not limited to, all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to perform assignments as identified by Authority pursuant to written Work Orders issued by Authority. The nature of the Work to be assigned may include, but is not limited to: General Heavy Highway Construction – providing asphalt and concrete paving, drainage system installation and repair, minor bridge repairs, landslide removals and other heavy repairs; General Building Construction – providing building foundations and floor slabs, steel fabrication and erection, doors, windows, roofing and other improvements to facilities; Plumbing Construction – domestic water and sanitary plumbing, oil/water separator replacement, fire protection and suppression systems and other facility plumbing; Electrical Construction – transformer replacement, circuit breakers and panel boards, conduit / raceway installation, wiring, lighting installation, substation bus duct replacement; fire alarm systems, UPS systems and other electrical improvements; or performing other construction activities at other Authority facilities and/or Work as requested.

As part of General Heavy Highway Construction Contract No. SYS-19-02 GH, the Work and the Bid shall include Work Order #1 for West Library Park and Ride Asphalt Re-surfacing.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after January 28, 2019 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per set. Payment shall be by Check or Money Order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County”. No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or FedEx, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers to Port Authority for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa C.S.§ 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”)have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74Pa C.S.§ 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact DB Representative Eric Wells at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

David Hart – Port Authority

(412) 566-5415

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or facsimile to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: David Hart

Email: dhart@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 AM Pre-Bid Conference

February 11, 2019 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but

strongly recommended)

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

March 1, 2019 Purchasing and Materials Management

Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

ARTICLE 2 – PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A Pre-Bid Conference may be held with prospective Bidders to review the Bid Documents and generally discuss the Project. The time and place will be specified in the Advertisement. All Bidders are encouraged to submit their questions in writing to the respective individuals listed in the Advertisement prior to the time specified in the Advertisement for the Pre-Bid Conference. A response may be provided during the Pre-Bid Conference or by Addendum thereafter.

ARTICLE 3 – PRE-BID TOUR

For Contract SYS-19-02 GH only, Work Order No. 1, which is to be part of the bid, Bidders are encouraged to visit the West Library Park and Ride site in advance of placing their bid.

ARTICLE 4 – PUBLIC OPENING OF BIDS

Bids will be publicly opened and announced at the advertised time and place set for such Bid opening.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed bids for the work listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on February 27th, 2019 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

WOOD ST. AND STEEL PLAZA STATIONS SIDEWALK AND STAIRWAY

REHABILITATION

CONTRACT NO. SYS-19-03

The work of this project includes but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor and material to rehabilitate the existing sidewalk, curb, pavers and stairs at Wood St. and Steel Plaza Stations and Maintenance and Protection of Traffic and Pedestrians.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after January 28th, 2019 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This project may be funded in part by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa. C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DB’s) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa. C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual gender, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cindy Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

cdenner@portauthority.org

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh PA, 15222-2527

Attn: Cindy Denner

Email: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 AM Pre-Bid Conference

February 7th, 2019 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

Neil H. Holmes Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour of Vault Area under sidewalks immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference. Participants shall wear a safety vest and appropriate shoes.

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

February 27th. 2019 Purchasing and Materials Management

Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

RECORD STORAGE

MANAGEMENT FOR

BUSINESS RECORDS AND COMPUTER MEDIA

RFP #250-09-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

RECORD STORAGE

MANAGEMENT FOR BUSINESS RECORDS AND

COMPUTER MEDIA

RFP #250-09-19

The documents will be available no later than January 28, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on February 15, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre-submission meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

February 06, 2019

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

CLEARING OF VEGETATION ALONG FENCE LINES

AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB#300-05-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Clearing of Vegetation along Fence Lines Authority Wide

IFB#300-05-19

The documents will be available no later than January 21, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 P.M. on February 8, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

January 31, 2019

1:00 PM

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

GRIEVANCE HEARING

OFFICER

RFP #700-07-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

GRIEVANCE HEARING OFFICER

RFP #700-07-19

The documents will be available no later than January 22, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 8, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre-submission meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

January 31, 2019

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BID

The Housing Authority of the County of Butler, hereafter called the Owner, will receive sealed Bids for 504 Renovations – Terrace Apartments CF-2017-01, 111 South Cliff Street, Butler, PA 16001 for the following contracts: General Construction- Contract No. CF2017 -01-GC / Electrical Construction- Contract No. CF2017 -01-E and Plumbing/HVAC Construction- Contract No. CF2017 -01-P/M

Beginning January 28, 2019 copies of the Bid Document Package, including the Contract Conditions, Drawings and Specifications will be available for inspection purposes at the office of the architect, Stantec Architecture Inc., 101 East Diamond Street, 400 Morgan Center, Butler, Pennsylvania 16001; Pennsylvania Builders’ Exchange, 1813 North Franklin Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15233, and the Housing Authority of the County of Butler offices at 114 Woody Drive, Butler, PA

Bid Documents are available for review/download on Stantec’s File Transfer Protocol (FTP) Site by registering with Leasa Pracht at Stantec (Leasa.Pracht@stantec.com or 724-431-1303). Registration is required for access to this FTP Site and to receive issued Addenda via email notification. Registered bidders may download and print bid documents at no cost. Hard copies of documents are not available from Stantec.

Attention is called to the provisions for equal opportunity and payment of not less than the minimum salaries and wages set forth in the specifications. The Housing Authority of the County of Butler strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for February 6, 2019 at 1:30 at the project site. Other site visits can be arranged by contacting Karen Grabbe Listisen at 724 287-6797.All questions and requests for substitutions must be no later than ten (10) days prior to the bid due date. Questions to be forwarded to the project architect, Mike Preston, via email at mrpreston@stantec.com. Bids must be on the prescribed forms, and submitted in duplicate in a sealed envelope, labeled with the project name and delivered to the Housing Authority Office, 114 Woody Drive, Butler, PA, 16001 by, February 22, 2019, 1:30 PM at which time they will be publicly open and read.

The right is reserved by the Housing Authority of the County of Butler to reject any and/or all bids and/or waive any informality in bidding.

Edward P. Mauk, CEO

Housing Authority of

the County of Butler

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Financial Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time February 12, 2019 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Printed Forms

Packaging Materials

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: www.pghschools.org

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 19, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh Fulton PreK-5

Waterproofing and Loading Dock Rehabilitation

General Prime

Pgh. Linden K-5

Finish Floor Replacements

General and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Morrow PreK-4

Elevator Addition

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Oliver Citywide Academy

Masonry Restoration

General and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Student Achievement Center

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 21, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for the following prime contract with the Authority as follows:

INTERIOR RENOVATIONS

MAPLE TERRACE VIEW

WASHINGTON, PA

COMM. 118

A certified check or bank draft payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a US Government Bond or satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30PM/EST, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2019 at Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street, Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 9:00AM/EST, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2019. Interested parties are to meet at the Project Site, 1100 Maple Terrace, Washington, PA.

Plans, specifications and contract documents may be examined at the following location:

Pennsylvania Builders Exchange

Pittsburgh, PA

www.pbe.org

A CD containing PDF’s of all contract documents may be obtained through the office of the Architect, Shaeffer & Madama, Inc., 57 Fourteenth Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 upon receipt of a $25.00 nonrefundable check and valid email address. (For more information, contact

susieb@shaeffer-madama.com.)

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications.

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informality in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

