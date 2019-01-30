Bennett College gets boost from Papa John’s Foundation

The Papa John’s Foundation has donated $500,000 to Bennett College, putting the historically Black women’s college closer to raising the $5 million it needs to raise by Feb. 1 to keep its accreditation.
The college had raised 55 percent of the money it needs as of Friday morning.
“The campaign is more than giving dollars; it’s about helping Bennett College continue educating the next generation of Black female leaders,” said Victoria Russell, Papa John’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to provide this support toward Bennett’s fundraising goal and encourage others to do the same.”
The grant is the first grant the Papa John’s Foundation has awarded since it was established in August 2018, Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie said in a statement.
The four-year liberal arts college in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been on probation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges for the past two years for not being financially stable.
In December, the SACSCOC board of trustees voted to rescind Bennett’s accreditation.
Since the accreditation news broke, Bennett President Phyllis Worthy Dawkins has appeared on various media outlets asking for support. School supporters have been using the hashtag #StandWithBennett on social media.
This month, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity donated $30,000 to the college. In December, brothers Jussie and Jake Smollett joined the effort to save the institution.
For more information about donating to Bennett, visit: http://bit.ly/GivetoBennett.
