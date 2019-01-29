What You Need To Know Now: Super Bowl LIII Fan Facts

ATLSuperBowl53.com will house all pertinent information leading up to Super Bowl LIII including: events, entertainment options and all Know Before You Go information.

Events open to the public

o Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade: January 28 at State Farm Arena (ticketed event)

o Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai: January 26 through February 2 at Georgia World Congress Center Building B (ticketed event)

o Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon: January 26-28, January 31-February 2 at Centennial Olympic Park (free event)

Around town

o What better way to kick off the Big Game weekend than hanging with NFL legends? On Friday, Feb. 1, World of Coca-Cola will host a “Champions Chat” featuring none other than “Mean” Joe Greene and Carl Banks, moderated by Desmond Howard. Fans won’t want to miss these three former NFL champions swapping stories from the glory days, commenting on this year’s match-up and answering questions from the audience. The event will take place from 2:15 to 3 p.m. and is free with general admission tickets to the attraction.

Transportation:

MARTA

Locals are encouraged to ride MARTA wherever possible (through February 4)

MARTA offers direct service to all Super Bowl event venues

Extended rail and bus service hours during the 10-day period surrounding Super Bowl LIII:

Tuesday, January 29 – Friday, February 1 — Rail service will start at 4 a.m. one hour earlier and Bus service will run on its regular schedule

Friday, February 1, at 4 a.m. – Tuesday, February 5, at 2 a.m. — Rail service will run continuously, 24 hours a day while Bus service on routes 15, 39, 83 and 96 will run continuously, 24 hours a day.

The Streetcar will operate on its regular schedule with an additional vehicle on Super Bowl Sunday

Riders can use one of two apps available from MARTA: MARTA On The Go, which offers real-time service information to plan your commute; or MARTA See & Say, used for reporting suspicious activity.

MARTA parking is first-come, first-served

MARTA offers free daily parking at 23 stations

Nine stations have long-term parking for a fee. There are approximately 22,000 parking spaces available throughout the system

Rideshare

Consider rideshare and flex time across metro Atlanta

Encourage locals to come downtown and experience Super Bowl LIII

Specific pick up and drop off locations around campus: January 26-February 2: Centennial Olympic Park Drive, in front of CNN Center

Gameday — February 3: Centennial Olympic Park Drive, in front of CNN Center and the NAPA Yellow Lot (for drop off only). Pick up is to be confirmed.

ATLSuperBowl53.com will house the latest information

Parking

Note: Many parking lots around the stadium will operate differently during Super Bowl week due to security restrictions and operating as compound space. Please make all parking plans before leaving home

Parking in the downtown area is extremely limited

Pre-purchase parking through ParkSuperBowl.com

Super Bowl LIII Parking Hotline (404) 223-8327 or sbtransportinfo@gmail.com

Pedestrian

Downtown Atlanta’s campus is walkable (less than 1 mile from the Georgia World Congress Center to the Marriott Marquis on the opposite side of downtown and 400 yards from CNN MARTA Station to Super Bowl LIVE in Centennial Olympic Park)

There will be no direct access to Super Bowl LIVE or Super Bowl Experience from Northside Drive.

ADA

ADA parking is offered in select lots. A state-issued ADA tag must accompany your ADA parking permit, and the person to whom the tag is issued must be present in the vehicle

Once you have purchased an ADA parking permit, you will be contacted by the NFL Mobility Assistance Team to determine your needs once parked. The Mobility Assistance Team will be onsite on gameday, and available in select stadium lots, to help anyone with mobility needs get from their car to their seats

For ADA related questions, please call (404) 223-8326 or email superbowlada@gmail.com

Road Closures

From Monday, January 21 through Friday, February 8: Baker St. NW will be closed between Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW and Luckie St. NW.

From Monday, January 21 through Thursday, February 7 : Mitchell St. SW will be closed between MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South) to Elliot St SW.

Mangum St. will be closed between Markham St to Foundry St.

MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South) will be closed between Northside Dr. NW to Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW.

From Wednesday, January 23 through Thursday, February 7: Andrew Young International Blvd. NW. will be closed between Marietta St. NW and Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW.

From the 1am Friday, February 1 through 7 p.m. Sunday, February 3 : Peachtree Street will be closed around the Fox Theatre between Ponce de Leon Ave. and 3rd Street

On Saturday, February 2 : Full closures of 3rd street and Ponce de Leon Ave between Peachtree and West Peachtree

From the Evening of Saturday, February 2 through morning of Monday, February 4 : Northside Dr. NW. will be closed between Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd NW. and MLK Jr. Dr. SW. (South)

Detailed maps, schedules and detours listed on ATLSuperBowl53.com

Updates to come.

