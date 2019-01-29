Postal Service honors entertainer Gregory Hines with stamp

NEW YORK (AP) _ The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale hosted the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.

Hines, who was known for his unique style of tap dancing, won a Tony Award in 1992 for “Jelly’s Last Jam.” He died of cancer at age 57 in 2003.

The forever stamp features Hines smiling on one knee with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe.

Gregory Hines (1946-2003) was nominated for Tony Awards in the 1970s for his performances in three Broadway musicals — “Eubie!,” “Comin’ Uptown,” and “Sophisticated Ladies” — and won a Tony Award in 1992 for his starring role in “Jelly’s Last Jam.” He danced alongside his brother, Maurice, in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1984 film “The Cotton Club” and alongside ballet legend Mikhail Baryshnikov in the 1985 movie “White Nights,” and he appeared in the 1989 movie “Tap,” which highlighted three generations of tap dancers. He also hosted an Emmy-winning Public Broadcasting Service show about tap dancing, recorded a No. 1 R&B duet with Luther Vandross, twice hosted the Tony Awards, and acted in television sitcoms. The stamp features a 1988 photograph by Jack Mitchell that shows a smiling Hines on one knee in a red blazer and gray pants, with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp. The Gregory Hines stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic catalog or at Post Office locations nationwide. (Info from USPS)

