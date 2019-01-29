2 men plunge from elevated highway, are hit, killed by car

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A crash sent two men who were tending to a disabled vehicle on an elevated highway in Pittsburgh plunging to the street below, where they were struck and killed by a passing vehicle, police said.

Jason Hubert Jackson, 34, of Pittsburgh, got out of his disabled vehicle on an elevated section of the Parkway East on Saturday afternoon, police said. Landen Manning Jones, 39, also of Pittsburgh, pulled up behind the car to help, and actually took the driver to get gas, but it still wouldn’t start, police said.

The two were believed to have been standing between the two vehicles when a passing vehicle struck the second car at about 4 p.m. Saturday, sending the two men over the railing onto Second Avenue 30 to 35 feet below, where a vehicle hit them.

“They were going to call AAA, and then that’s when the third car hit,” Trooper Bondarenka said. She said it was unclear whether the men were struck by the passing vehicle or jumped to get out of its path.

A woman and child in the disabled vehicle were uninjured. The driver of the other car on the elevated highway remained on the scene, as did the driver of the vehicle on the street below, and both were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

