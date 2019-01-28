When Manuel was deported from Pittsburgh to Guatemala, he entered the ‘deportation-to-death pipeline’

On a quiet afternoon in mid-April, my phone rang; I didn’t recognize the number. I answered, and it was my friend Francisco Brito Corio. I was fairly certain he had returned to Guatemala from Pittsburgh sometime in the past year, but I wasn’t sure. Our small talk didn’t last long.“They took him,” Francisco blurted, about a minute into our call.

“They killed Manuel. They took my only son.”

Francisco’s 23-year-old son had gone out the night before and never returned home. The following day, Francisco’s neighbor came knocking on his door to inform him that Manuel Brito had been killed and his body was laying on the side of a road nearby.

There is a lot we don’t know about Manuel’s death. We do not know how he was killed. We don’t know why, and we don’t know who did it. According to Manuel’s family and friends, he had no history of gang involvement, though it’s difficult to confirm any details about the circumstances of his death from afar.

In early 2014, I met Francisco and his roommate Bernardo Brito — men who are unrelated but both from Santa Maria Nebaj in Guatemala. They came to see me at Casa San Jose, a welcome center in Beechview for Latino immigrants where I worked as a service coordinator. As a service coordinator, it was my job help clients meet their basic needs while also advocating on their behalf. During a typical work week I would help our clients navigate the court system, find affordable health care and enroll in English as a second language classes. When I initially met Francisco and Bernardo, Manuel was still living in Guatemala.

He later traveled across the border and to Pittsburgh. He happily reunited with his father and found steady work. But it all began to unravel only about a year later as agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] were searching for a missing unaccompanied minor from Guatemala. ICE never found that minor, but agents detained Manuel, which led to his deportation. He was killed two years later.

