The City of Atlanta and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched an effort on Sunday to collect new and gently used sneakers for Atlanta’s most vulnerable citizens.

This is a city-wide charitable initiative to support healthy lifestyles, comfort and confidence. Local faith-based partners, foundations, and business organizations will be in attendance to help sort and distribute the collected items to local youth, seniors and individuals experiencing homelessness. The goal is to collect 1500 pairs of shoes.

This campaign will run through the end of February 2019.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to Kick-off Super Bowl Week with Sole of Atlanta Day of Service was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: