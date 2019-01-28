Khalid Raheem forming New Afrikan Workers Union

Major construction projects in Black neighborhoods, with no Black residents employed, unions that ostracize African Americans or winnow them from apprenticeships, and Black unemployment double the number for Whites.

Activist Khalid Raheem has seen it for years, and he’s seen enough.

On Feb. 27, he will hold an informational public meeting on the formation of the New Afrikan Workers Union, a new labor organization that he hopes can correct these ills.

“It’s a general union and we hope to organize people in construction, retail, clerical—any sector where there’s a need to organize workers,” he said in an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier, Jan. 17. “Most unions are run by White men and specifically marginalize opportunities for Black men and women to enjoy the rights, benefits of being represented by a union. We will focus on the Black working class.”

This is not the first time such an effort has been undertaken. More than 20 years ago Calvin Clinton formed the African American Workers Union, and at one point was arrested for blockading the Heinz Field construction site because African American workers and contractors were not being employed. Raheem remembers—he was there.

“I was out there marching with Calvin when the stadiums were going up because we knew those jobs would stabilize the Black community,” said Raheem. “I have a lot of respect for the work Calvin did. I’ve spoken with him in the past about this and would love to talk to him more. But the bottom line is it’s 20 years later and nothing has changed.”

Raheem, who has filed a lawsuit against the City of Pittsburgh over many of the same employment issues, especially on projects using federal money, said the playing field in Pittsburgh is uneven by design.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t tolerate hate? There’s a lot of hatred against Blacks—from the White elites who control how dollars are used and who gets the money,” he said. “It’s hatred on a regular basis; economic hatred, financial hatred, and it leads to the violence we see in the community because people aren’t allowed to gain control over their lives. It’s been going on so long that people don’t even recognize it. We have two cities: White Pittsburgh and Black Pittsburgh.”

Though the organization has not yet elected any officers, it does have an organizing committee, is registered with federal government and has its tax ID number as a 501s5 organization. It will be independent from the AFL-CIO and the SEIU, because, Raheem said, if they’d done their job, there’d be no need for a new union.

“You can legally belong to more than one union,” Raheem said. “So, in some instances, I can see us as the primary union; in others, the secondary to make sure the primary doesn’t discriminate. If they do, we’ll address it—by any means necessary.”

The Feb. 27 community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hill District branch of the Carnegie Library.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: