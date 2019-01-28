Federal Employees Return To Work, But Fears Of Another Shutdown Loom

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees across the country are returning to work after being furloughed for more than a month. Thousands of others in the federal workforce did work during the 35-day shutdown, but didn’t get paid.

The Trump administration promises that by Friday federal workers will be paid the two consecutive paychecks that were missed as a result of the government being shuttered.

“Some of them could get paid early this week,” said acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on CBS’s Face the Nation. “Some of them may be later this week but we hope that by the end of this week all of the back pay will be made up.”

The scramble to get paychecks sent out is a result of the stopgap funding measure President Trump signed on Friday ending the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

