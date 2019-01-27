Watch: What does it mean to be an ‘ally?’

In conference rooms and living rooms across America, not to mention online comment sections, individuals are struggling to figure out the concept of allyship.

Who is an ally to whom? What does it take to be an ally?

In Pittsburgh, we hear a lot of talk about making Pittsburgh a city for all. And, residents are responding to the city’s changing identity and demographics in many ways — some with love and some with hate.

For an intimate look at how allyship is defined and perceived in our region, we spoke with four Pittsburghers who are thinking about allyship as it pertains to personal and professional relationships.

We quickly found that the meaning of this widely used concept is much more complicated than a definition.

VIEW ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/video-ally-allyship-definition-pittsburgh/