It’s a tradition… Fitzgerald rings in the new year of PowerBreakfast meetings

In what has become an annual tradition—at least for the six years he’s been in office—Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald kicked off the new year of African American Chamber of Commerce PowerBreakfast meetings with his assessment of the county’s economic health and the prospects for business going forward.

Both, he said, are good.

“We’ve had our bond rating upgraded three times in the last six years—these bonding agencies never do that, and ours is now at the highest you can get for municipal bonds,” he said. “And even though Pittsburgh didn’t get Amazon, being announced as a finalist showed the city and county in a great light to the rest of the world. Others saw that; that’s why we have SAP, the world’s biggest business software developer over on the North Side now.”

As always, Fitzgerald credited his agency and authority directors with much of the county’s success. Among them: Airport Authority Executive Director Christina Cassotis for increasing passenger travel; Community College of Allegheny County President Dr. Quintin Bullock for implementing the career education programs to meet regional employer needs; and Katherine Kelleman, Port Authority executive director, for increasing ridership, continuing to modernize the system, and listening and acting on the needs of its customers.

Kelleman, who was also in attendance, thanked Fitzgerald and took the opportunity to introduce the authority’s new Chief Operating Officer, Maurice Bell, who joins the authority from Dallas, where he had worked with Kelleman before she took over the Hillsborough Area Regional transit Authority in Tampa.

Fitzgerald also said there could be the dawning of a new age politically in Western Pennsylvania, noting that for the first time there are two African American representatives elected from outside the city of Pittsburgh serving in the state house—his former executive assistant Austin Davis in the 35th District, and Summer Lee in the neighboring 34th District.

“They are young, energetic and progressive and I think their election bodes well for us here in Allegheny County,” he said.

And while on the subject of new faces, Fitzgerald also introduced the PowerBreakfast audience to the county’s new Director of Economic Development, Lance Chimka. He’d most recently worked as regional director of Community and Economic Development for the Wolf administration and replaces Bob Hurley, who took a position with GIA Consultants in Homestead.

“Well, since the governor stole our director Dennis Davin from us a few years ago, I think it’s only fair that we stole Lance,” said Fitzgerald.

Chamber President and CEO Doris Carson Williams thanked Fitzgerald and segued into upcoming chamber events noting a members-only workshop on how to do business with the Airport Authority. A networking mixer, free for members, will be held, Jan. 31, at the Frechard Gallery in Lawrenceville.

The next PowerBreakfast is Feb. 15 and will feature guest speaker Earl Buford, CEO of Partner4Work.

