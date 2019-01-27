ACBA honors Larry Davis, Courier at 20th annual Dr. King Prayer Breakfast

The Allegheny County Bar Association’s 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast was held, Jan. 21, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District. It’s an event to remember the noble work of Dr. King, along with honoring people and organizations in the Pittsburgh area that perpetuate Dr. King’s convictions to make justice, equality and opportunity a reality for all.

This year’s Drum Major for Justice Award went to Dr. Larry E. Davis, director of the Center on Race and Social Problems at the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work. In 2001, Dr. Davis came to Pittsburgh, where he served as Dean of the School of Social Work until his retirement in 2017.

The Legacy Award went to the Pittsburgh Courier and the New Pittsburgh Courier, for providing more than a century of service to the African American community. The Courier has always been a champion for African American civil rights, and at one time was the largest circulated Black newspaper in America, with more than 250,000 copies distributed throughout the country.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: