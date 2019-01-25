‘Toys For Champions’—Achieving Greatness’ Christmas Party and Toy Giveaway

A great man once said, “Longevity has its place!”

It was true when Dr. King said it in 1963 and it remains true today. And no one knows that better than Ole Saint Nick himself. The jolly old man dropped a serious bag of goodies in the hands of Achieving Greatness just in time for the “Toys For Champions” Christmas Party and Toy Giveaway held at the McDonald’s Restaurant in East Liberty Station.

Well over 800 toys were given out to 300-plus little boys and girls in an all-day event that included 50 bikes given away, a visit from Santa himself, and free happy meals, compliments of new store owner, Mr. Darren Roberts.

Special thanks go out to Mr. Roberts for making his store available along with UPMC, Highmark, attorney Jack Goodrich, attorney Bill Goodrich, Office of the Chief Executive of Allegheny County, the U.S. Marines, the Sensation Models, and of course, Santa Claus and his right-hand man, “Smitty,” a.k.a. Dennis Briggs.

