Pentecostal COGIC ‘Citywide Ecumenical Pre-Christmas Candlelight Service’

An Ecumenical Holiday event became the delight of the Christmas season on Dec. 14, as the beautifully-decorated Pentecostal Church of God in Christ hosted a service entitled, “Citywide Ecumenical Pre-Christmas Candlelight Service.”

The expectant audience experienced an array of talent comprised of Liturgists, Dancers and Psalmists serenading Christmas carols that celebrated the birth of the Christ; and the finale candlelight benediction captured the warming atmosphere of a traditional Christmas. The service was organized and facilitated by Rev. Dr. Herbert V.R.P. Jones, Founder and Director of the Heritage Gospel Chorale.

