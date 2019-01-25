National
OU student says she tweeted blackface video to make ‘stand’

University of Oklahoma President James Gallogly, right, listens as students speak during a Rally to Stop Racism, hosted by the Black Student Association, on the campus of the University of Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. The rally was in response to a video that surfaced on social media of an OU student in blackface. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A University of Oklahoma student says she tweeted a video of a man walking near campus wearing blackface to make a difference.

OU student Ashonte Winston tells KWTV the man’s actions are ignorant and that she shared her video “to stand for something.”

Several videos were posted to social media Wednesday showing a man with black paint on his face around Norman. Campus police are investigating.

The incident comes less than a week after two students withdrew from OU and apologized after a video showed one of the women wearing blackface and using a racial slur.

OU President James Gallogly attended an anti-racism rally Tuesday and vowed to take action targeting racism on campus.

