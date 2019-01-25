Nikki Giovanni, Johnnetta Cole and Angela Davis Part Of WOW – Women of the World Festival This March 

The Apollo Theater has revealed the line-up for the third annual WOW – Women of the World Festival. Presented over four days in various spaces at the iconic cultural theater, the WOW Festival runs from March 12-17 and will feature workshops, activities, programming, and performances with artists, community leaders, writers, thinkers, activists, and leaders exploring a variety of issues across cultural, civic, and social boundaries with a focus on empowerment and activism. Participants include Poet Nikki Giovanni, Educator Johnnetta B. Cole; Finance Expert Suze Orman; Musician Alice Smith; White House Correspondent April Ryan; Comedian Mugga, and more to be announced. WOW Apollo will feature more than a dozen events, many of the events free or low cost.
