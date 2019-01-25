Jack and Jill Presentation Ball (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 23)

The Pittsburgh Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., held their 19th Biennial Presentation Ball on Dec. 29, 2018 at the Omni William Penn Hotel. As the chapter approaches its 75th anniversary, the theme of the ball was, “Honoring our Tradition While Building Our Legacy.”

With Gretchen Givens Generett and Holly Hatcher Frazier as ball co-chairs, 10 future leaders were presented to society. The 2018 Ball Presentees included: Nia Sioux Frazier (Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School), William Osborne Generett III (Fox Chapel Area School District), Warner Nelson Macklin IV (Fox Chapel Area School District), Thurgood Hamilton Moses (Central Catholic High School), Jayce Krystapher Sledge (The Ellis School), Soleil Andreas Smith (Central Catholic High School), Sarah Elizabeth Swift (Peters Township High School), Tanner Nathan Thomas (Shady Side Academy), Zamar Jamelle Ushery (Gateway Senior High School) and Kennedi Alexis Wade (Oakland Catholic High School).

Pittsburgh’s own Sharon Epperson (CNBC senior personal finance consultant) and husband Christopher John Farley (author, producer and executive editor for Amazon Inc.’s Audible) served as Grand Marshals. Danielle Brown, Jack and Jill of America Inc., national president and Alexis James Steals, Pittsburgh chapter president, thanked the presentees and the large group that attended the Ball. The net proceeds from the 2018 ball will benefit two charities, Homewood Children’s’ Village and the Jack and Jill Foundation.

