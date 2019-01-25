BHM Program Marks 400th Year of 1619 Landing of First Africans on American Soil

The Georgia Archives and the Metro Atlanta Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) will host a time machine of the black experience in the state, “1619-2019: African Americans’ 400-Year Journey — Footprint in Georgia,” Saturday, February 9, 2019.

The free program will be held 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m., at the Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow. On-site registration will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided for a donation.

This year marks the 400th year commemoration of the first landing of captured Africans on American soil in 1619.

The program will feature cameo portrayals of historical luminaries and chapter members’ ancestors; presentations by expert speakers on struggles and achievements in art, business, education, politics and other aspects of Georgia life since 1619; and a presentation on relevant research resources at the Archives. Interspersed throughout will be “time-stamp” announcements of milestone events and years.

Among speakers and topics will be Tuskegee University history professor Dr. Lisa Bratton on before the colony, former NBA player, Hawks announcer Mike “Stinger” Glenn on sports, genealogist Kristin Harms on Georgia’s founding, Emory University historian Dr. Candy Tate and AAHGS member Louis Childers on art and music, Dr. D. L. Henderson on education, church historian Jacqueline Henderson on religion, author-historian Velma Maia Thomas on Atlanta politics and business, genealogist Johnette Books on military, and archivist Kayla Barrett on Georgia research resources at the Georgia Archives.

