50 years ago, The Black Action Society forced changes at Pitt

In 1969, one year after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, on his birthday, members of the University of Pittsburgh’s Black Action Society peacefully occupied the campus computer center and demanded the university increase its enrollment of African Americans, give them housing, hire more Black teachers and staff, and build a Black studies curriculum.

The university did all of that, and within five months, 50 economically-challenged Blacks became Pitt students. Valerie Njie, the recently retired executive director of the Bidwell Training Center, was one of them. And on Jan. 15 of this year, she was among the hundreds of alumni, students, faculty, and actual participants who commemorated the 50th anniversary of the computer lab takeover, an event she said continues to echo in the achievements of those who followed.

“As I told students at the event, kids their age were bold enough to do that in the face of possible arrest and expulsion. But they were fearless and to this day many people are reaping the benefits of that action,” she said. “It launched the careers of many people in service. Meeting dynamic Blacks from D.C. and Philadelphia made me want to be like them. That sense that you must do something for others and do it 200 percent—I got that from those students.”

Njie also got something else at Pitt, her first-ever Black teacher—former Penn State McKeesport President Dr. Curtiss Porter, who had also been one of the students that occupied the computer lab. He, too, addressed the crowd, and read from the soon-to-be-released book about the BAS and the takeover, “Say It Loud.”

“We stole the name from James Brown, just like hip-hop stole all his beats,” he said. “With the takeover of the computer center, we lived up to our name, the Black Action Society. With all the takeovers in the United States, from Columbia to Rutgers, the University of Pittsburgh Black Action Society was the only student group that took over a vital resource without which the university could not functionally operate. We went into the center at 8:30 p.m. and left at 3 a.m. with Chancellor Posvar and his team agreeing with our demands. We left triumphant for us—it was a moment when the human spirit rose above circumstance.”

The anniversary event was organized by Pitt’s African American Alumni Council, and in addition to the welcoming gathering at the William Pitt Student Union, it featured a vigil walk that went first to the lawn at the Cathedral of Learning for inspirational words and an ancestral call, then to Alumni Hall where there was a lighting of candles and a commemorative passing of the baton to the next generation.

Part of that generation is Adonis Augustin, current president of the Pitt BAS. In their office, he said, is a news clipping from the day of the takeover that quotes a White student who said, “Nothing will come of this.”

Pitt’s chief attorney is a Black woman, the senior vice chancellor for engagement is a Black woman, the dean of the school of education is a Black woman, the dean of the engineering school is a Black male, and thousands of African Americans have graduated.

“I would love to see his reaction 50 years later,” said Augustin. “And I look forward to coming back in 50 years for the 100th anniversary to see how much more has changed for the better.”

Lorna Hubbard, who served as a scribe for the negotiations between the BAS students and the administration, recalled the statistics from her first days at Pitt—African Americans comprised one half of one percent of the student body. Today, AAAC members alone number more than 22,000 and it has a multi-million-dollar endowment.

How much have things changed? At the reception following the vigil walk, a documentary made by former Vice Chancellor of Public Affairs Robert Hill was played. It centered on the first African American student accepted at Pitt. No one knows his name. He came to Pitt in 1829, before many universities were admitting Black students. Though the university had accepted him, the students had not, and so he was often forced to sit outside the classroom to listen to lectures.

