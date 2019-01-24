The Harriet Tubman Guild 75th Annual Queen’s Luncheon (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 23)

The end of the year always marks the time for the Annual Queen’s Luncheon presented by the Harriet Tubman Guild Inc. In 2018 on Nov. 24, at the Edgewood Country Club they celebrated their 75th, presenting “An Elegant Afternoon with the Ladies of God.”

The honorees included: Reverend Marilyn Black, Metropolitan Baptist Church; Rev. Valda Braziel, Solid Rock Church; Rev. Vernetta Byrd, Pentecostal Temple Church/Allegheny County Jail Ministerium; Rev. Helen Burton, St. Mark AME Church/First AME Church, Clairton; and Rev. B. Denice Welch, Bidwell Presbyterian Church.

Guests enjoyed a great afternoon of fashions from “A Woman’s Touch” with yours truly as commentator. Chantel Braziel was the soloist for the afternoon while state Rep. Ed Gainey offered words of wisdom. A joyous afternoon concluded with the drawing for the money cake and the winner was Helen Alexander.

Harriet Tubman Guild President Frances Wilkes thanked the audience for attending and said as president she hopes to uphold the legacy of service to the members of the Guild and the community at large.

