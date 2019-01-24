Field Negro: The Covington Catholic spin, and America’s willingness to buy into it

I am not sure who little Ted Cruz and his friends hired for their PR campaign and damage control tour, but whoever it is deserves a bonus.

There he was on NBC with Samantha Guthrie, trying to play the hero, and looking just like the boy next door. His MAGA hat no doubt tucked away with all his baseball cards and Boy Scout awards.

Now, because of a video showing four crazed Black Israelites (more on them in a minute) shouting at these school boys, we are supposed to believe that THEY were threatened, and that THEY were the ones who had to stand their ground against racism and intimidation. Poor little Ted Cruz was taunting that Native American, but he was merely standing HIS ground. And America is buying it. Folks have deleted tweets, news outlets have retracted stories, and talking heads are saying that we owe the boys an apology for “jumping to conclusions”. I beg to differ.

We all saw the video, and every person of color who has lived on this earth longer than 24 hours knows what was going on. We know now who those kids were. We have seen them all before. Just look at some of those old Jim Crow era pictures of racists taunting and harassing civil rights workers and freedom riders, and you will see them again.

It’s not like these kids and this school didn’t have a history. Listen to some of the things they were sayingon the tape, watch their behavior again as they circled around those Native Americans and mocked their tribal dance. Tell me again if you think that they were just poor little kids being heckled by those evil Black Israelites. And as for those Black Israelites; they are in every major city in America, and they hassle and harass Black folks and damn near everyone else on a regular basis. I have been harassed by them for simply walking by with a White co-worker. I was called a Tom and a Coon along with some other choice words. It’s par for the course with those folks. They might yell and scream, but they are harmless. Most White and Black folks who have lived in places with more than one stoplight would know this. For the Covington Catholic kids to say that they turned on this group of Native Americans because they were being harassed by four Black Israelites is ludicrous. And what’s sad is that a lot of folks have bought into the spin. (I see you CNN.)

Now, not surprisingly, they are being invited to the White House for a sit down with their grand leader.This is America in 2019. Act like a racist ignorant boor in the nation’s capital, and you get invited to meet the Boor In Chief. Mr. trump says that the kids were treated “unfairly” by the media. But the media was simply reporting (before all the spin) what actually happened.

Of course, if you believe David French, this is what’s happening as well:

“Last year, conservative wives looked at the furious attack on Kavanaugh and thought, “That could be my husband.” Now conservative moms look at the wild attempt to destroy the Covington kids and think, “That could be my son.”.

Well mother, maybe if you didn’t raise your son to be a bigot and a misogynistic asshole, things like this wouldn’t be happening to him.

