Public Notice 1-23-19

Notice of Availability for Public Review

and Comment and

Public Hearing

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

2019 Admissions and

Continued Occupancy Policy

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) is revising the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy.

The proposed revisions will be available for review from February 1, 2019 to March 4, 2019, at the HACP Operations Department, 200 Ross St., 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219; the HACP website: http://www.hacp.org; and at HACP Management Offices.

Written comments on the proposed revisions must be addressed to “Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy” at the address above and must be received by close of business (5:00 p.m.) on March 4, 2019.

A public hearing to receive comments on the plan will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and at 5:00 p.m. at 200 Ross St., 9th floor Board Room.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistance or alternative formats, or wishing to submit comments in alternative formats, can contact the Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282, ext. 1; TTY 412-201-5384.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: