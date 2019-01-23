Meetings 1-23-19

9 reads Leave a comment
MEETING
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor, Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
MEETING ANNOUNCEMENT
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:
February 7, 2019
4:00 PM
CCAC Allegheny Campus-
Byers Hall
808 Ridge Avenue,
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
