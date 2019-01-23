Legal Notices 1-23-19

Letters of Administration or Testamentary

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Kenneth Robinson, a/k/a Kenneth Joseph Robinson, Deceased of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, PA, No. 02-18-06313 have been granted to Lori Wright, 4584 Queen Ann Court, South Euclid, OH 44121, and Keneisha Robinson, 13 Elizabeth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, who request that all persons having claims aganist the Estate of this Decedent make known the same in writing to them or their attorney, Thomas E. Pandaleon, Esq., 6824 Thomas Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, and all persons indebted to this Decedent make payment to the same.

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of William Cosentino, deceased, Case No. 021807414 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on December 12, 2018, a Petition was filed by Daniel Cosentino, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of William Cosentino, deceased, in the real estate located at 65 Herr Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15209, and determine that fee simple title is in Daniel Cosentino. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Daniel Cosentino will seek an Order adjudging that title be put in his name.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: