Employment Opportunities 1-23-19

SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Petuum Inc. seeks Software Engineer to work in Pittsburgh, PA & be responsible for the design, development, & deployment of iOS apps & cutting-edge graphical user interfaces for our large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) software operating systems. Apply at: https://boards.greenhouse.io/petuum.

2-1-1 Data and

Technology Director

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Office

Our goal is to be the premier 2-1-1 in the nation. To meet this goal, we are searching for a highly qualified and motivated individual who will drive all technical and data components in our quest to be the best.

Similar to 9-1-1, 2-1-1 is a nationally recognized, easy to remember phone number that quickly and effectively connects people in need with information and referral services. 2-1-1 currently provides this connection via phone, text, live chat and website.

United Way is seeking a thoughtful, innovative individual to lead efforts to have our 2-1-1 regions become and maintain a cutting edge 2-1-1 from a data and technology perspective. He/she will direct and guide a team in ensuring that PA 2-1-1 Southwest (includes thirteen counties), 2-1-1 SEPA (includes five counties), and PA 2-1-1 Northwest (includes twelve counties) are maximizing the potential of technology and information systems to serve the community, while providing a positive user experience for the public, 2-1-1 staff, non-profit agencies, and other end users of the 2-1-1 website and database.

Master’s Degree, or Bachelor’s Degree with related experience.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Accounting Assistant – Payroll Specialist

Port Authority is seeking a Accounting Assistant – Payroll Specialist to Processes incoming electronic and hard copy data as it relates to payroll processing. Maintains information necessary for computer files and verifies and confirms all changes that affect an employee’s payroll. Processes and administers aspects of time and labor activity, processes payment requests, maintains table and reports, initiates time and labor processes, responds to inquiries concerning time information and applicable payment requests. Processes payroll deductions and related reports. Researches and supplies information, as required. Processes and distributes payroll checks and statements.

Essential Functions:

•Utilize PeopleSoft (Human Resources Management System) to perform the following:

•Coordinates the processes between the Time and Labor section and the Payroll Department by initiating and maintaining the status of the payroll process.

•Calculates, generates, and distributes off-cycle paychecks.

•Assists in the completion of the deduction balancing process, sorting, and distribution of the finished payroll product.

•Researches and corrects payroll shortages, wage tax adjustments, LST tax adjustments, etc.

•Processes payment request items, and maintains necessary controls.

•Assists in preparing personal action reports including maintaining workgroups and task groups, as well as updating static and dynamic groups.

Job requirements include:

•High school diploma or GED, supplemented by twelve (12) credits in accounting from an accredited college or business school.

•Minimum of two (2) years accounting experience within the past seven (7) years.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Professional and effective communications skills.

•Ability to use a calculator.

Preferred attributes:

•Minimum of one (1) year experience in PeopleSoft Time and Labor module.

•Minimum of one (1) year experience in payroll.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Danielle Jacobson

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

DJacobson@portauthority.org

EOE

FULL TIME

POLICE OFFICER

Wilkinsburg Borough is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Police Officer using the Civil Service process. Applications must be picked up in person at the Borough Administrative Offices at 605 Ross Ave. A completed application, with a $50.00 non-refundable application fee must be filed before 4:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019. A Variation of Cooper Standards Exam will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, the physical agility test and the written test to follow at the Police Academy starting at 9:00 AM. For further information call 412-244-2900. Wilkinsburg Borough is and Equal Opportunity Employer. Donn Henderson, Borough Manager Borough of Wilkinsburg.

Associate Vice President for Information Technology

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire an Associate Vice President for Information Technology. This position is responsible for providing overall leadership, vision and management for campus-wide academic and administrative information technology services. A master’s degree in information systems, computer science or a related field from an accredited university and eight years of progressive experience within the information technology field is required. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit www.calu.edu; click on Employment near the bottom of the page, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online. “Don’t settle for someone else’s vision of your life. Build your career at California University of Pennsylvania.”

Director – Service

Planning and Scheduling

Port Authority is seeking a Director – Service Planning and Scheduling to provide assistance and support to the Chief Development Officer by developing a five-year service plan, with a focus on system service planning and efficient scheduling. Directs the evaluation of service efficiencies and activities related to service and ridership reporting. Oversees the development of public timetables and operating schedules and the placement of transit shelters and stops.

Essential Functions:

•Directs activities related system service planning and schedule development for all transit modes. Supervises the Program Managers-Scheduling, Schedule Makers, and the Manager-Passenger Amenities.

•Oversees development, implementation, and maintenance of computerized operating schedules for regular and special event transit service consistent with provisions of labor agreements. Oversees dissemination of operator pick materials and identifies operator manpower and peak vehicle requirements. Reviews, evaluates and makes schedule changes to ensure service and schedules are effective and efficient. Responsible for cost effective scheduling of service which includes ensuring the schedules are within budget.

•Supports integration of service related data into ITS systems. Responsible for providing quarterly pick updates to all ITS systems to keep system and data accurate/usable. Responsible for quarterly updates to all systems information (at-stop panels, station mapping, directional maps, etc.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BA/BS in Business Administration, Urban Planning, Transportation, Public Administration or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of six (6) years of progressively responsible experience in transit operations.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows and Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Urban Planning, Community Development or related field from an accredited school.

•ACIP Certified Urban Planning certification

•Minimum of two (2) years of supervisory/management experience.

•Experience with traffic engineering.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

Live-in Resident Advisor

(5 week program)

Provide supervision of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School’s student residence to maintain a safe and supportive living environment during the 5 week Intensive Summer Program. Full description and to apply: https://bit.ly/2W07XaO

Interior Design Manager

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire an Interior Design Manager. This individual will be responsible for managing the space utilization process, participating in the design process for interior renovations and managing the process of selecting furniture and equipment. A bachelor’s degree in Interior Design from an accredited institution and three years of industry-related experience as an interior designer is required. Technical proficiency with standard AutoCad is required. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit www.calu.edu; click on Employment near the bottom of the page, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online. “Don’t settle for someone else’s vision of your life. Build your career at California University of Pennsylvania.”

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of

California University of Pennsylvania, an Equal Opportunity Employer.

