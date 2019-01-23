Business Calendar (Jan. 23)

Exit Planning Training Event

JAN. 25—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will offer a full day training session on Exit Planning For Your Business, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. The in-depth session will cover methods for preserving a company’s value, finding a business appraiser, lessening taxes, the pros and cons of different ways to sell a business, and a host of other topics. Cost: $599, includes breakfast and lunch. For more information, call 412-396-6233

Business Workshop

JAN. 26—The Chatham Women’s Business Center, Enterprise Bank and the Service Core of Retired Executives will present a Build Your Business workshop, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 4091 Mt. Royal Blvd., Allison Park, PA. 15101. Seasoned business experts and entrepreneurs will discuss: business planning, marketing and sales, financing, legal issues and business lessons learned. A continental breakfast will be provided. Cost: $10. Registration is required. For more information, call Anne Flynn Schlicht at 412-365-1448.

Training Event

FEB. 7—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will present Get Behind The Numbers and Increase Your Profit, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15282. This hands-on workshop takes a step-by-step approach to explain two important financial statements: profit and loss statement and balance sheet. A representative from Wilke & Associates will offer clear examples for using these statements to make informed decisions, identify potential problems within your business and set realistic financial goals. Cost: $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Celebrating Black Women Entrepreneurs

FEB. 8—The Chatham Women’s Business Center will welcome and celebrate a panel of African American women business owners who will relay their stories, successes and what they’ve learned as part of its Women Business Leaders Breakfast Series, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the James Laughlin Music Center at Chatham’s Shadyside campus. Cost: $25. To register online, visit http://www.chatham.edu/cwe/events.

PowerBreakfast

FEB. 17—The African American Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly PowerBreakfast, 7:30-9 a.m. at the Rivers Club in One Oxford Center, Downtown. Guest speaker Partenrs4Work CEO Earl Buford will discuss how the agency delivers innovative solutions for businesses and job seekers in Allegheny County. Cost: $20, $30 for non-members. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

