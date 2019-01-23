Bids and Proposals 1-23-19

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT
of the
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH
Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 19, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:
Pgh Fulton PreK-5
Waterproofing and Loading Dock Rehabilitation
General Prime
Pgh. Linden K-5
Finish Floor Replacements
General and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. Morrow PreK-4
Elevator Addition
General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. Oliver Citywide Academy
Masonry Restoration
General and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. Student Achievement Center
Restroom Renovations
General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 21, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.
OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT
of the
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH
Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 12, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:
Pgh. Banksville K-5
Wireless Access Upgrades
Structured Cabling Prime
Pgh. Mifflin PreK-8
Canopy
General and Electrical Primes
Pgh. Miller PreK-5
Masonry Restoration
General and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. Schiller 6-8
Restroom Renovations
General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. South Hills 6-8
Restroom Renovations
General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. Spring Garden ECC
Restroom Renovations
General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. West Liberty K-5
Addition & Renovations
General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. Westwood K-5
Art and Therapeutic Room Renovations
General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 14, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR
MISCELLANEOUS
CONCRETE AND LEVELING SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE
IFB#300-02-19
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
Miscellaneous Concrete and
Leveling Services
Authority Wide
IFB#300-02-19
The documents will be available no later than January 14, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 A.M. on February 1, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.
Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.
Questions or inquires should be directed to:
Kim Detrick
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116 Opt 1
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of
the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Dept.
100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Wednesday, January 23, 2019
11:00 A.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
Caster D. Binion,
Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.
OFFICIAL BID NOTICE
TOWNSHIP OF
UPPER ST. CLAIR
Sealed and separate bids will be received by the Township of Upper St. Clair, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 for the following:
2019 ANNUAL CRACK SEALING CONTRACT
2019 ANNUAL STREET
RESURFACING PROGRAM
Please refer to the Township’s website at http://www.twpusc.org/Business/Procurement & Bid Information for details and requirements.
/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski
Township Manager
THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION
OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH
Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Financial Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time February 12, 2019 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:
Printed Forms
Packaging Materials
General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: www.pghschools.org
Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.
The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.
M. Jordan
Purchasing
We are an equal rights and opportunity school district
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR
CLEARING OF VEGETATION ALONG FENCE LINES
AUTHORITY WIDE
IFB#300-05-19
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
Clearing of Vegetation along Fence Lines Authority Wide
IFB#300-05-19
The documents will be available no later than January 21, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 P.M. on February 8, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.
Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.
Questions or inquires should be directed to:
Kim Detrick
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116 Opt 1
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Dept.
100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
January 31, 2019
1:00 PM
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
Caster D. Binion,
Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR
GRIEVANCE HEARING OFFICER
RFP #700-07-19
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
GRIEVANCE HEARING OFFICER
RFP #700-07-19
The documents will be available no later than January 22, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on February 8, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.
Questions or inquiries should be directed to:
Mr. Kim Detrick
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116 Opt 1
A pre-submission meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Dept.
100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
January 31, 2019
10:00 A.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
Caster D. Binion,
Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR
RECORD STORAGE MANAGEMENT FOR
BUSINESS RECORDS AND COMPUTER MEDIA
RFP #250-09-19
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
RECORD STORAGE
MANAGEMENT FOR BUSINESS RECORDS AND
COMPUTER MEDIA
RFP #250-09-19
The documents will be available no later than January 28, 2019 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on February 15, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.
Questions or inquiries should be directed to:
Mr. Kim Detrick
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116 Opt 1
A pre-submission meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Dept.
100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
February 06, 2019
11:00 A.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion,
Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT
THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION
of the
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH
Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 5, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:
Pgh. Allderdice High School
Concrete and Asphalt Repairs
General Prime
Pgh. Allderdice High School
Stair Tower Painting and New Stair Treads
General Prime
Pgh. Langley K-8
Corridor and Classroom Ceilings and Lighting
General, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes
Pgh. Spring Hill K-5
Restroom Renovations
General, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes
Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 7, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.