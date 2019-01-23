Atlanta Public Schools has launched an initiative to help the families of District employees affected by the federal shutdown.

APS estimates that 300-500 of its employees, fulltime and part-time, may have a spouse, partner or household member employed by one of the federal agencies that has been closed due to the partial government shutdown. Many of those individuals are on the verge of missing their second paycheck since the shutdown began December 22, 2018. APS has identified a number of ways that employees can help other employees impacted by the shutdown:

Consider setting up Meal Train

Make a tax-deductible donation to APS’ crowd funding campaign through Go Fund Me

Drop off food items to the Atlanta Community Food Bank

Ask furloughed spouses to work as substitute teachers for the District, which would allow them to return to work as soon as the shutdown ends. Those interested may visit the APS substitute teaching website Angela.Williams@atlanta.k12.ga.us

Take advantage of APS’ employee discount program on goods and services, Sparkfly. Visit the Sparkfly Perks site Note : Sparkfly Perks are for current APS employees only .)

: .) Utilize APS’ Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Seek resources such as the Georgia Power Foundation, which recently announced a $50,000 donation to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, a faith-based nonprofit, to help provide support to furloughed and unpaid federal workers and contractors in the state. Through the fund, impacted families can ask for assistance by submitting a request to gapowerassistancefund@svdpgeorgia.org

Atlanta Public Schools Plans to Aid Families of Employees Impacted by Federal Shutdown was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

