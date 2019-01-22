 R&R on Sports premieres on Sirius XM

Sports magazine show moves to global audio platform

“R&R on Sports,” a Memphis-based weekend, sports magazine show, is a new program feature on the Sirius XM network Saturday mornings – 10 a.m. Central on Channel 211.

Featuring show co-hosts and creators Larry Robinson and Howard Robertson, “R&R on Sports” began in 2014 and has been broadcasting in national syndication on the Sports Byline network on over 100 radio stations.

Within the realm of sports radio, hardly any programs are written, produced or owned by African Americans. Robinson, a Gen X’er, from Louisville, Ky. and Robertson, a Baby Boomer, from Memphis, bring the diverse perspectives of two Southern-born black men of different generations on sports and life.

Robinson and Robertson own R&R on Sports and the program is produced by Kudzukian, Robinson’s company, which creates and develops radio/digital/audio entertainment and informational content.

“Sirius XM has more than 34 million subscribers, so we are thrilled that, at the behest of Sports Byline, they agreed to let R&R reflect more diverse social and racial perspectives in their sports programming,” said Robertson, also CEO of Trust Marketing & Communications, a Memphis-based marketing and public relations firm.

Sirius XM’s Channel 211, also known as Dan Patrick Radio, is also the home of top sports radio shows including: “The Rich Eisen Show” and “Mad Dog Sports Radio.”

Robinson and Robertson are also frequently featured on the morning television show of Memphis’ CBS affiliate, WREG-TV.

“We’re proud to have created a broad, body of work on R&R on Sports,” observed Robinson.

“On the show segment called Iconversation, we’ve been proud to feature interviews with sports icons like: Hank Aaron, Julius “Dr. J.” Erving, Jim Brown, Tommie Smith, Jerry Colangelo as well as sports and cultural luminaries like Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, ESPN’s Robert “Scoop” Jackson and Dr. Harry Edwards.

The Robinson-and-Robertson collaboration also has included “a periodic column” – “A Little R&R on Sports” – in The New Tri-State Defenderand online at TSDMemphis.com

(The R&R on Sports podcast is also available on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Tune-In Radio and other podcast providers.)

