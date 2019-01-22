‘Milking’: How some absentee property owners contribute to blight in the Pittsburgh region

Poor living conditions and mass eviction at Valmar Gardens in Penn Hills have highlighted one way in which absentee ownership fuels blight in the Pittsburgh region.

Last September, Penn Hills officials condemned the 64-unit apartment complex on Robinson Boulevard. They had discovered an inadequate fire alarm system and other code violations. Tenants didn’t have running water, garbage collection or common area electricity.

On short notice, most tenants followed the municipality’s order to leave, though some tenants filed a legal suit to allow residents to remain; the future of about 20 remaining households remains uncertain.

A review of court documents by PublicSource found that the owner, Prasad Margabandhu, has a history of failed buildings, unpaid taxes and bankruptcies associated with properties he owns throughout the region.

Urban design expert Alan Mallach believes Margabandhu was trying to “milk” the failed property by attempting to eke out rent revenue while spending as little as possible on repairs or taxes.

“Basically, it’s all about economics. A landlord wants to get a return on his or her investment,” said Mallach, who has studied Pittsburgh extensively as a senior fellow at the Center for Community Progress in Washington, D.C.

Unlike other investors committed to maintaining and improving properties, the “milker” neglects upkeep and utilizes a variety of legal and bureaucratic systems, such as bankruptcy court and complicated real estate transactions, to avoid liability while still turning a profit. According to Mallach, the impact of milkers can be difficult to track.

Meanwhile, tenants must deal with potentially unsafe living conditions and potential displacement.