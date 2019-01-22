Guest Editorial: Full investigation needed in deaths of gay Black men

In July 2017, there was an investigation into the death of Gemmel Moore, a 26-year-old gay Black man who was determined to have overdosed at the West Hollywood, California, residence of a wealthy white Democratic Party donor, Ed Buck.

An autopsy report said Moore died of a methamphetamine overdose. He was found naked on a mattress in the living room with drug paraphernalia littered about.

The county district attorney’s office declined to file charges against Buck.

At 1:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, deputies were called to the same West Hollywood residence on a report of a person not breathing, and county firefighters pronounced the man dead.

At press time, the man had not yet been identified and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Two suspicious deaths in two years at the same home of a prominent political donor demand an investigation.

“It is suspicious that this has happened twice now, so we’re going to conduct a thorough investigation to determine if it is criminal in nature,” Lt. Derrick Alfred told KTLA-TV, a local television station.

The New York Times reports that Jasmyne Cannick, a political activist in Southern California, protested outside Buck’s apartment on Monday. She said the latest man to die at his apartment fit the profile of people who have contacted her with concerns about Buck. She accused Buck of picking up Black men outside bars, contacting them on dating apps and paying for those outside the state to fly to Los Angeles to see him.

“He never stops,” Cannick said at the rally, pointing to Buck’s apartment. “Most recently, a young man, he flew in from Minnesota and sent me his plane ticket showing me that Ed Buck had flew him in and that he had partied and played with Ed Buck.”

Later, Cannick added: “There will probably be some other young man who heads upstairs who has no idea of what happened today.”

LaTisha Nixon, the mother of Moore, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that Buck “must be convicted” in the deaths of her son and the latest man.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are right to open an investigation into a second death in less than two years at the residence of Buck, who has contributed to various California races and causes.

The department said the new investigation will include a review of the 2017 incident.

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, told the Los Angeles Times after Monday’s death that Buck was not arrested and was cooperating with investigators.

The county district attorney’s office declined to file charges against Buck.

In 2017, detectives interviewed Buck and considered him a suspect in the case, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times. But no charges were filed because the police could not prove “beyond a reasonable doubt that suspect Buck furnished drugs to Gemmel Moore or that suspect Buck possessed drugs,” the documents said.

The medical examiner ruled that Moore had died from an accidental methamphetamine overdose. The coroner’s report also noted that a journal, which was reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, was found in Moore’s possession.

“I’ve become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that,” the journal said, according to the newspaper. “Ed Buck is the one to thank, he gave me my first injection.”

In another section, the journal said, “If it didn’t hurt so bad I’d kill myself but I’ll let Ed Buck do it for now.”

In addition to being a prominent Democratic Party donor, Buck is a past candidate for the West Hollywood City Council and is well known in LGBTQ political circles.

However, the Los Angeles LGBT Center called on the sheriff’s office to conduct a thorough investigation of the second man to die in Buck’s residence.

“The reports we have heard provide more questions than answers,” the group said in a statement. “The fact is two Black men have died at Mr. Buck’s home in less than two years.”

Elected officials should rebuke Buck for his exploitative and possibly criminal conduct.

According to the New York Times, “Mr. Buck, 64, has given more than $116,000 to Democratic politicians and groups, including about $1,500 to support Barack Obama and $2,950 to Hillary Clinton, according to OpenSecrets.org, which tracks campaign fund-raising. Mr. Buck is also prominent in L.G.B.T. political circles and ran unsuccessfully for the West Hollywood City Council about a decade ago.”

Considering Buck’s political influence, the investigation should be broadened beyond the local level and investigated by state law enforcement officials. The investigation should include an examination of whether Buck provided drugs to the two men who died at his residence.

The deaths of these men cannot be allowed to be minimized because they are marginalized by society as Black gay men who may have taken drugs. A full, thorough and politically unbiased investigation is needed.

Editor’s note: The second victim has been identified as fifty-five-year-old Timothy Dean of West Hollywood.

Reprinted from the Philadelphia Tribune

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: