Pitt is it…but Duquesne used to be the best

:10—For some of you youngsters who have a hard time finding the Palumbo Center…1304 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15282…Allow me to remind you of days gone by in light of their recent success under the direction of dynamic Coach Keith Dambrot. In days gone by, it was the Duquesne Dukes that attracted the national spotlight with legendary names such as the great Chuck Cooper, Dave Ricketts, Willie Somerset, Sihugo Green and Jarrett “The Jewel” Durham, just to name a few. The greatness continued to flow with the likes of Barry and Garry Nelson, Norm Nixon, Bruce Atkins, Baron “BB” Flenory, Mike Barr, Doug Arnold and of course, Mike James. You only need to google any of those mentioned to be reminded that the hardest ticket in town to get was “The Dukes.”

:09—That being said, when you’re not locked into the Panthers, do yourself a favor and get down to the Bluff and see the re-emerging Duquesne basketball team. They’re back…They’re good…and, they’re exciting. BTW, that goes for the Duquesne women’s team as well.

:08—And, in the interest of fair play, you will enjoy Robert Morris basketball just as much…a talented, hard-working group that gets after it. Coach Andy Toole…the sixth-youngest head coach in Division I basketball and is the school’s most celebrated coach.

:07—All of which begs the never-ending question as to why Pittsburgh can’t have and support an NBA team. A city that supports seven college teams and a ton of high school teams in record numbers. But, we are led to believe that his city won’t support a pro team. Non-Sense!!!

:06—But don’t get it twisted, Pitt sits atop the city in numbers and dominance due in part to their joining the ACC. And, in recent days, have shown that under the superior leadership and direction of Coach Jeff Capel, they are only a “7-footer” and “a sharpshooter” away from ACC championship-level competition. With an upset win over Louisville on Jan. 9 and a near-upset on the road against N.C. State, Jan. 12, the Panthers have served notice…This is not your “Grandfather Stallings” team. My point has been proved, after Pitt’s wonderful 75-62 win over No. 11 ranked Florida State just a few days ago at the Pete!

:05—Yeah, “A.B.” has gotta go. Nuff said! OK, maybe not nuff said. But you can’t bail on your team on the sidelines in a fur coat and not call the coach or owner back before the most important game of the year. There – Is – No – ”I” – In – Team! Now nuff said.

:04—The NFL’s last man standing is taking shape. The Chiefs put a beatdown on the Colts, 31-13, and the Rams butted the Cowboys out of contention, 30-22. The Patriots beat the Chargers like they stole something, and the Saints came back to knock the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles out of the race. So, this weekend is shaping up to be a dandy! Patriots at Chiefs, and Rams at Saints for the right to head to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta!

:03—BTW, tell me again why you don’t have your New Year’s subscription to the New Pittsburgh Courier…the oldest Black publication in America? That’s what I thought; you have no reason. C’mon Man, you’re missing all this quality information. Call 412-481-8302, ext. 134. DO IT NOW!

:02—This just in. “Mama, there goes that man again!!!” Yep, Belichick and Brady are looking super again.

:01—“Champions Live” Sports Talk Show will be coming your way again live at the Savoy Restaurant. Here’s your calendar of events. Thursday, Feb. 14 —“The Real Magnificent 7” Year in Review starring Kevin Cameron, Aubrey Bruce, Jim Frazier, Brian Cook, John Tate, Ken Ogilvie and Bill Neal. Thursday Feb. 21 – a salute to the Penn Hills High School Football team. Thursday, Feb. 28 — a salute to the Aliquippa High School Football team. Free Parking, Food, Drinks, Prizes and the sensation models. See ya there!

