Trayvon Martin’s mother tells Pittsburgh audience to push for justice seven months after the death of Antwon Rose II

Sybrina Fulton, whose 17-year-old son Trayvon Martin was killed by a Sanford, Fla. neighborhood watchman in February 2012, gave encouragement and advice to Pittsburghers seven months after the killing of Antwon Rose II by an East Pittsburgh police officer.

“You have to continue to say things, like ‘How could somebody be shot and they’re unarmed against somebody who is armed and they say they fear for their life?’” Fulton said at a Wednesday event at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

“You’ve got to keep saying it. I think when you keep saying it, they’ll realize it doesn’t make sense.”

Before his death, Martin was walking back to his father’s home from a convenience store when he was spotted by George Zimmerman, then serving as a neighborhood watch captain. An altercation ensued and Martin was fatally shot during the scuffle.

“You have to know that he did not deserve to die. That’s what you’re standing up for.”

“My son was unarmed. He was 17. The person that chased him was 28. You’re 28 years old with a loaded gun. How could you feel threatened? And then when you found out that Trayvon only had a drink and candy. Now what?” she said. “I don’t care what he did. He wasn’t shooting anybody.”

READ MORE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/mother-of-trayvon-martin-tells-pittsburgh-audience-to-push-for-justice-seven-months-after-the-death-of-antwon-rose-ii/