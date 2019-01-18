Iota Phi Foundation Achievement Awards Program (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 16)

Since 1984, $145,000 in scholarships has been awarded to young African American men and women by the Iota Phi Foundation/Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., so that they could further their education.

On Nov. 30, 2018, at the Rivers Casino, the Iota Phi Foundation held their 2018 Achievement Awards Dinner with Rodney B. Jones Sr. as master of ceremonies. The Iota Phi Foundation 2018 Scholars sponsored by UPMC included: Laela Lumsden (Northgate High School), Marshall McArthur (Penn Hills Senior High School), Domenique Ross (CAPA), Khari Smith (Penn Hills High School), Jayden Thomas (Uniontown Area High School) and Makayla Washington (Seneca Valley Senior High School).

Also on this evening the 2018 Achievement Honorees were recognized. This stellar list represented business, education, medicine and community. The honorees included: Frank Walker/Exemplary Service Award for Business, Sharon G. Flake/ Exemplary Service Award for Education, James E. Taylor, Ph.D./Exemplary Service Award for Medicine, Dr. Quinton B. Bullock/Exemplary Service Award for Community Advocacy, State Rep. Jake Wheatley Jr. and Kevin McNair/Emerging Leader Award.

Each year the men of Omega Psi Phi honor their own. Joseph L. Washington was selected as Omega Man of the Year. Washington is currently a senior vice president for PNC Financial Services. The Undergraduate Omega Man of the Year is David Steele Jr. Steele recently graduated from Robert Morris University with a Bachelors of Science degree in Cyber forensics and a minor in Criminal Justice. Steele is also the current Basileus of Omicron Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Guests enjoyed a great evening of dining, dancing and the beautiful atmosphere of the Rivers Casino.

