Additional Acts and Activations Unveiled for Super Bowl LIVE

With Super Bowl LIII just 17 days away, the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee has announced final details around Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, including the second round of musical talent curated by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri and additional partner activations.
“We are excited to welcome renowned talent from a variety of musical genres to Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon,” said Brett Daniels, chief operating officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee. “With daily concerts, festivities and engaging partner activations, Super Bowl LIVE will give Atlanta locals and visitors alike a unique and free opportunity to be a part of Super Bowl LIII.”
Newly announced musical acts include country music star Craig Campbell; Atlanta-born indie rock and pop group Hero The Band; psychedelic rock band Hearty Har, which consists of John Fogerty’s sons, Tyler and Shane; and more. Atlanta native and world-renowned singer Monica will headline the final night of Super Bowl LIVE.
On Saturday, Jan. 26, the S.O.S. Band will headline the Verizon Up Stage at 9 p.m. The Atlanta-borne American R&B and electro-funk group is best known for the songs “Take Your Time,” “Just Be Good to Me,” “Borrowed Love” and “The Finest.”
Southern hip-hop group
Goodie Mob – made up of CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo – is set to perform Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Jan. 31,
Tyler Tritt – daughter of country music star and Georgia native Travis Tritt – will take the stage at 6 p.m.
Additionally, hosts of popular NFL podcast “Around the NFL” will tape one of their shows from the Verizon Up Stage at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Fans visiting Super Bowl LIVE in Atlanta will instantly notice a massive, illuminated Vince Lombardi Trophy towering over Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.
The Lombardi Trophy at Victory Square in Super Bowl Live is an interactive sculpture 35 feet to the top that stands on a fan-accessible 10-foot platform. It will feature light shows, confetti drops, interactive music experiences, selfie opportunities and more. The experience constantly evolves throughout the day and fans are encouraged to visit often because there will be plenty of surprises in store.
The experience is free–fans will just need the NFL Super Bowl LIII Fan Mobile Pass app to get an up-close look at the enormous icon. They’ll queue in line, scan in, and then have time to experience the structure, take pictures and share their experiences on social media.
As the presenting sponsor to Super Bowl LIVE, Verizon will engage with fans through multiple activations, including the stage side Verizon Up Members Lounge where NFL players and legends will make appearances throughout the week. In addition, the Verizon Experience will offer consumers a peek into the future of 5G and how it will change their fan experience through technology both in their homes and their home stadium. Yahoo Sports will create original content and host interviews with NFL talent from the Verizon Experience.
iHeartMedia Atlanta will bring to life theiHeartRadio BoomBox Stage Sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness at Super Bowl LIVE. The week-long slate of events will feature sets from iHeartRadio DJs and on-air personalities from iHeartMedia Atlanta’s five local stations, as well as innovative Orangetheory Fitness classes led by Orangetheory coaches, giveaways and more.
In partnership with WonderRoot, the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee will commission 12 public artworks to be executed and displayed at Super Bowl LIVE at the Art Cube – a four-sided, 12’ tall structure designed to showcase local artists. Three of the structure’s four walls will support a 6’x6’canvas allowing three artists per day to create live art. The cube will be live the following dates: January 26, January 27, February 1, and February 2.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Florida’s Space Coast will offer a Moon to Mars exhibit, where Super Bowl LIVE guests can meet astronauts, discover NASA sports spinoffs, learn about playing football on Mars and check out the Mars rover concept vehicle, MRVN®.
Super Bowl LIVE guests can take their gameday viewing experience to the next level at the Best Buy TechZone, which will feature the latest must-have gameday technology. This ultimate fan cave has been outfitted with nearly 30 of the hottest tech gadgets, demonstrating the remarkable ways that today’s cutting-edge technology enhances the football-watching experience.
The Bridgestone Experience at Super Bowl LIVE brings the clutch performance of Bridgestone tires to life through fun football challenges. Fans can dive into a giant foam pit to make a game-winning catch or try to line up three perfect throws in a game of Tic-Tac-Tire. The Bridgestone Experience also includes a Super Bowl picture frame for the perfect family photos, as well as personalized golf ball fittings to help find the right Bridgestone Golf ball for your swing.
Genesis, the official luxury automotive partner of the NFL, will be showcasing exciting vehicles and onsite experiences at Super Bowl LIVE, including their most recently awarded Genesis G70, 2019 North American Car of the YearTM. Come experience Genesis, and enjoy complimentary beverages, a leather monogramming workshop and the full vehicle line-up.
At Super Bowl LIVE, Turkish Airlines will invite guests to widen their world. During Super Bowl LIVE events, Turkish Airlines will widen the view of all live events and concerts to guests through two large LED screens, so all guests can view the Super Bowl LIVE performances.
Additional activations will be brought to Super Bowl LIVE by American Cancer Society, Bud Light, Pepsi, Aaron’s, The Legend Group, Hyundai, Frito-Lay and Ford.
Super Bowl LIVE will have three main food and beverage locations, with a total of 10 vendors ranging from Nana G’s Chicken & Waffles and The Pickle Food Truck, to King of Pops Atlanta and Sweet Jeanius Desserts.
The full Super Bowl LIVE concert schedule is as follows:
Saturday 1/26 – Hip Hop:
- 1 p.m.: Emerald Empire Band
- 3 p.m.: Gritz & Jelly Butter
- 5 p.m.: Robnhood Tra
- 6 p.m.: Taylor Girlz
- 7 p.m.: Street Bud & Friends:
- Atlanta Drum Academy, LayLay, Bankroll PJ, Tootie Raw, Nia Kay, King Imprint, Backpack Kid, Lil Donald, Ayo & Teo
- 8 p.m.: Pastor Troy
- 9 p.m.: S.O.S. Band
Sunday 1/27 – Country:
- 1:30 p.m.: Sunday Gospel Brunch, Players Gospel Choir
- 2:30 p.m.: REMakes
- 4 p.m.: Jack Michael
- 5 p.m. Josh Bricker
- 6 p.m.: Seckond Chaynce
Monday 1/28 – Hip Hop/R&B:
- 5 p.m.: Ayanis
- 6:30 p.m.: 5am
- 7 p.m.: Goodie Mob
- 8 p.m.: DJ Holiday & Friends
- YFN Lucci, Waka Flocka, Trinidad James, DJ Unk, Travis Porter, 1playy, Young Dro, Derez Deshawn, Fly, Coca Vango, Light Skin Keisha, Swag Surf Boys, Scrappy
Thursday 1/31 – Country & Rock:
- 4 p.m.: Lyn Avenue
- 6 p.m.: Tyler Tritt
- 7 p.m.: Hero the Band
- 8:30 p.m.: Craig Campbell
Friday 2/1 – Pop & EDM:
- 3 p.m.: Super Bowl LIVE Happy Hour, Seed & Feed Marching Band
- 5 p.m.: Leah Culver
- 6 p.m.: The Jacks
- 7 p.m.: Hearty Har
- 8 p.m.: Heroes X Villians
- 9 p.m.: ATLiens
Saturday 2/2 – Hip Hop:
- 11:30 a.m.: “Around the NFL” (NFL Podcast)
- 12:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech Pep Band
- 1 p.m.: Team (TBD) Fan Rally
- 2:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech Drum Line
- 3 p.m. Team (TBD) Fan Rally
- 5 p.m.: Kelechi
- 7 p.m.: Monica
- 8 p.m.: DJ Smurf & So So Def All-Stars
- MC Shy D, Raheem the Dream, Kilo Ali, Playa Poncho, Deuce, DJ Kizzy Rock, KP & Envyi, DJ Taz, Freak Nasty, 12 Gauge, Tag Team, Ghost Town DJ’s, Lathun
The Verizon Up Stage will feature KD Bowe as the host for all nights of the concert series. Bowe currently serves as an on-air personality for Atlanta’s Radio One and in-game host for the Atlanta Falcons.
