Six Pittsburghers share how they’re hoping to change the future of Pittsburgh’s public transit in 2019

One hallmark of a major city is a robust transit system. Think the London tubes or the Washington, D.C., Metro. This summer, the entire country of Luxembourg will become the first in the world to provide free public transit.Pittsburgh would have quite a ways to go to measure up to these locations — and even to its past. Pittsburgh’s transit service is half of what it was two decades ago. Routes have been slashed, and buses run on schedule about two-thirds of the time.

But Pittsburgh’s transit service actually compares well to others — for example, 138,000 Pittsburghers live within a half mile of public transit, ranking it among the top with other major cities in the U.S. — and the Allegheny County Port Authority has a lot of improvements planned for the region’s bus and trolley system in 2019.

Others with a stake in varying issues — from fair housing to the air quality — are also working to effect change by focusing on public transit.

Public transportation is a critical component of the discussions on economic development, affordable housing, food access, the environment and health care. Here are six people thinking about those very intersections and working to design policy that will be equitable for everyone.

