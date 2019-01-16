Meetings 1-16-19

MEETING
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on 12/20/18 to hold its 2019 monthly meetings on the following Thursdays in 2019. The meetings will be held at 10:30 a.m. 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Thursday, January 24, 2019
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Thursday, July 25, 2019
NO BOARD MEETING IN AUGUST
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Thursday, October 24, 2019
NO BOARD MEETING
IN NOVEMBER
Thursday, December 19, 2019
CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD
2019
MEETING DATES AND HOST NEIGHBORHOODS
The following calendar maintains the tradition of meeting at 6:00 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every calendar month except as noted. The several meetings proposed for Council Chambers attempt to respond to the public recommendation that meeting at a centralized location may encourage increased public attendance.
All Meetings Scheduled to Begin at 6:00 p.m.
Date Neighborhood Address
January 22, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building
414 Grant Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 255-2142-office
February 26, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
March 26, 2019 Allegheny Center 250 E Ohio Street
Alliance Church Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 321-4333 (Z1)
April 23, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
May 28, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
June 25, 2019 Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh 1811 Brownsville Road
Carrick Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3897 (Z3)
July 23, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
August, 2019 -Combined with September-
September 24, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
October 22, 2019 The Kingsley Association 6435 Frankstown Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
(412) 661-8751 (Z5)
November, 2019 – Combined with December –
December 3, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(The public will be notified of any change of date or location through media publication.)
For Further Information: 412-765-8023
Confidential TipLine: 412-255-CPRB