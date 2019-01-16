Meetings 1-16-19

MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on 12/20/18 to hold its 2019 monthly meetings on the following Thursdays in 2019. The meetings will be held at 10:30 a.m. 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Thursday, March 28, 2019

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Thursday, July 25, 2019

NO BOARD MEETING IN AUGUST

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Thursday, October 24, 2019

NO BOARD MEETING

IN NOVEMBER

Thursday, December 19, 2019

CITIZEN POLICE REVIEW BOARD

2019

MEETING DATES AND HOST NEIGHBORHOODS

The following calendar maintains the tradition of meeting at 6:00 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every calendar month except as noted. The several meetings proposed for Council Chambers attempt to respond to the public recommendation that meeting at a centralized location may encourage increased public attendance.

All Meetings Scheduled to Begin at 6:00 p.m.

Date Neighborhood Address

January 22, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building

414 Grant Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 255-2142-office

February 26, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

March 26, 2019 Allegheny Center 250 E Ohio Street

Alliance Church Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 321-4333 (Z1)

April 23, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

May 28, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

June 25, 2019 Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh 1811 Brownsville Road

Carrick Pittsburgh, PA 15210

(412) 882-3897 (Z3)

July 23, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

August, 2019 -Combined with September-

September 24, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

October 22, 2019 The Kingsley Association 6435 Frankstown Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 661-8751 (Z5)

November, 2019 – Combined with December –

December 3, 2019 Council Chambers 510 City-County Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(The public will be notified of any change of date or location through media publication.)

For Further Information: 412-765-8023

Confidential TipLine: 412-255-CPRB

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: