Legal Notices – Estate Notices 1-16-19

JOSHUA D. PARRY, Court Term No. 021807610, late of Monroeville, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Maria Parry, Administrator, 1249 Northwestern Dr., Moneroeville, PA 15146, or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

