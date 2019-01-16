Employment Opportunities 1-16-19

Live-in Resident Advisor

(5 week program)

Provide supervision of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School’s student residence to maintain a safe and supportive living environment during the 5 week Intensive Summer Program. Full description and to apply: https://bit.ly/2W07XaO

Graphic Design Specialist

(Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission)

Design or create graphics such as plan documents, brochures, flyers, displays, or web graphics. At least 3 years experience. Must know Adobe Creative Suite. Details at www.spcregion.org

EEO/AA/M/F/VET/

Disability Employer

CITY OF WASHINGTON

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

TREASURER’S OFFICE – TAX CLERK

Responsible for collecting taxes and posting payments.

Hours are Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Benefit package included.

Employment Applications may be obtained at:

City Hall

55 W. Maiden Street

Washington, PA 15301

From: 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday

Last Day To Submit Applications:

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

by 4:30 p.m.

City of Washington Residency Requirement:

Applicant must live within 7.5 miles of the Washington County

Courthouse Located on S. Main St., Washington, PA

The City of Washington is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Michelle R. Sperl

City Clerk

CITY OF WASHINGTON

Buyer

Port Authority is seeking a Buyer to perform activities and coordinate procedures for the procurement of general and specialized parts, equipment and services. Secure the best prices while ensuring quality and delivery requirements.

Essential Functions:

•Coordinate the procedures for the procurement of assigned material and supplies.

•Develop alternate sources, ensuring continuity of supply, consistency of quality and competition pricing.

•Meets with or contacts sales representatives/vendors to obtain and negotiate product price and other related information.

•Assists in the development and maintenance of the Procurement Policies and Procedures Manual ensuring consistency with proper contracting procedures and governmental regulations.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Associate degree in Business Administration, Purchasing Administration Management or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related work experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of three (3) years procurement buying experience

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•BA/BS degree in Business Administration, Purchasing Administration Management or directly related field.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Word and Excel, FMIS (PeopleSoft) or a similar FMIS system.

•Valid PA driver’s license.We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Danielle Jacobson

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

DJacobson@portauthority.org

EOE

